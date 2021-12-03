Alternative feeds need thorough check

There are alternatives to the feedstuffs normally used in Midwest livestock production, but any practical use may depend on geography.

Corn, hay and ethanol co-products are generally the course of choice for cattle, while pigs put on pounds eating corn, dry distillers and soybean meal. The price of those ingredients has risen substantially, which could push producers to look for something else.

Producers who live near plants where food waste is available could look at that as an alternative, says Galen Erickson, Extension beef specialist with the University of Nebraska.

Byproducts from microbreweries is also an option. Potato chips that don’t make the cut might be another option, he says, in addition to crops such as barley, oats and cereal rye.

“If you have access to any of those, they could work in a feedlot ration,” Erickson says. “But you still need to use a calculated TDN based on how cattle perform, and not what the lab might tell you.”

Food waste works well as long as there are no meat products in it, he says. Any byproducts need to be priced by dollars per ton of dry matter and TDN, Erickson adds.

He says feedlots will look for feedstuffs that are high in energy, and that might supplement some of the corn in the ration.

He says there are three factors to follow when looking at alternative feedstuffs.

“First, you need to know how much water you are buying, so check moisture levels,” Erickson says. “Secondly, account for delivery charges to the farm. And third, what is the energy content? If the feed is obscure, you may just have to find an estimate.”