Biodiesel byproducts could fit into hog rations

The push toward renewable diesel could spur changes in hog rations.

Bob Thaler, Extension swine specialist with South Dakota State University, says the increasing demand for the fuel has resulted in more soybean acres and fewer corn acres.

And what to do with the co-products? Thaler says the choice may be to use soybean meal as an energy source in hog rations.

“We are needing 25% more soybeans, and this year we are growing more soybeans than corn,” he says.

“With fewer corn acres, distillers will be more expensive and there will be a lot of soybean meal and hulls out there, and I’m not sure our export market can handle it all.

“If we have less corn, why not use the soybean meal?”

Thaler says costs usually limit soybean meal use, but it could wind up being a cheaper alternative to corn.

“I can see producers adding more soybean meal as an energy source,” he says. “It’s got to go somewhere.”

Thaler says if that happens, more nitrogen will go into the hog manure, making it a more balanced and valuable fertilizer source.

With higher corn prices, Thaler says rations could include more enzymes to help break down the fiber and get more energy from the grain.

“Anything they can do to improve feed efficiency will be popular,” he says.

Another option for hog feed is the use of bakery products, says Ken Stalder, Extension swine specialist at Iowa State University. He says it works well in grow-finish diets, and possibly in the gestation barn.

Stalder says any ration should be checked to make sure vitamin and mineral levels are adequate. He also recommended that replacement gilts be fed similarly to sows earlier in the process.

“We tend to feed gilts like a market hog too long, and not a breeding animal,” Stalder says. “You might check and see if this fits better into your production system.”