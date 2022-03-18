Cover crop adds feed benefit, soil boost

EPWORTH, Iowa — Jack Smith has grown cover crops for many years on his eastern Iowa farm, using them to put pounds on his cattle.

And he says the benefit to the soil has been a pleasant result of his rotation.

Smith runs both spring- and fall-calving herds on his Dubuque County farm, and finishes his calves.

“Covers have allowed us to add cows and reduce our reliance on stored feed,” he says.

Smith says he has seeded cover crops into residue that remained following the chopping of corn silage.

“We got more serious about it 10 to 12 years ago,” he says. “Our goal is to get cover crops on every row crop acre.”

Some of the seeding is done with the combine, which Smith says cuts down on the work load.

“This was our second year doing that and stand looks pretty good,” he says, adding most of the acres are planted to cereal rye.

Some cover crop mixes are drilled, and cereal rye is also interseeded into sorghum sudangrass. Smith says they may bale and wrap some rye in the spring.

“Rye is a really good feed if you get it before it heads,” he says.

Smith is also pleased with the impact on soil health.

“We are getting more feed and keeping the soil in place,” he says. “We prefer to have the cows do the harvesting, and we feel we are able to do all of this in a sustainable manner.”

Grazing cover crops is becoming more popular with producers, says Denise Schwab, Extension beef specialist with Iowa State University in eastern Iowa. She says the grazing season can begin 2 to 3 weeks earlier than it would for a traditional pasture system.