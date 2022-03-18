Cover crop adds feed benefit, soil boost

EPWORTH, Iowa — Jack Smith has grown cover crops for many years on his eastern Iowa farm, using them to put pounds on his cattle.
And he says the benefit to the soil has been a pleasant result of his rotation.
Smith runs both spring- and fall-calving herds on his Dubuque County farm, and finishes his calves.
“Covers have allowed us to add cows and reduce our reliance on stored feed,” he says.
Smith says he has seeded cover crops into residue that remained following the chopping of corn silage.
“We got more serious about it 10 to 12 years ago,” he says. “Our goal is to get cover crops on every row crop acre.”
Some of the seeding is done with the combine, which Smith says cuts down on the work load.
“This was our second year doing that and stand looks pretty good,” he says, adding most of the acres are planted to cereal rye.
Some cover crop mixes are drilled, and cereal rye is also interseeded into sorghum sudangrass. Smith says they may bale and wrap some rye in the spring.
“Rye is a really good feed if you get it before it heads,” he says.
Smith is also pleased with the impact on soil health.
“We are getting more feed and keeping the soil in place,” he says. “We prefer to have the cows do the harvesting, and we feel we are able to do all of this in a sustainable manner.”
Grazing cover crops is becoming more popular with producers, says Denise Schwab, Extension beef specialist with Iowa State University in eastern Iowa. She says the grazing season can begin 2 to 3 weeks earlier than it would for a traditional pasture system.
“You can also get those babies out of the mud,” she says.
Schwab says about 4 to 6 inches of growth is ideal, especially for cereal rye.
“It matures fast, so you have to be able to stay ahead of it,” she says, adding producers need to leave enough time to terminate the cover crop prior to planting.
Cereal rye seems to be the cover crop of choice for most cattle producers.
“It’s very winter hardy, and in the spring the tillers are out so you get that early grazing,” Schwab says, adding crops like turnips and radishes are good for fall grazing but will not survive the winter.
Mid-August to early September seeding generally works best for fall grazing, she says. While most seed is drilled, aerial seeding can also work.
“It works, but it’s more moisture critical than it would be if the seed is drilled,” Schwab says.
She says a cost of $40 to $50 per acre is normal, and enough forage should be produced to cover that price.
“If you get one week in the fall and three weeks in the spring, that will be pay for the cost of seeding,” Schwab says. “And, you’re going to get that soil boost along with the feed benefit.”