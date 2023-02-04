SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet.

That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County.

Justin, Lacie and their son McKinley were named 2022 Commercial Producers of the Year by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

They have around 200 cows on their west central Iowa farm, a mixture of Angus and crossbred cattle. They finish about 75 head yearly, with other calves sold after weaning.

They use performance records, including identification of cows and calves as well as birth, weaning and yearling weights. Carcass data is also utilized to continue to improve their genetics.

In order to manage all of this data, the farm has invested in electronic animal identification. The family uses all this information to select genetics, including herd bulls.

The Robbins family is part of a cooperator herd with two ranches in Oregon and Missouri, and primarily purchase bulls from those ranches. The family also raises their own bulls and has hosted seedstock sales on the farm in addition to consigning bulls to the ICA’s Bull and Heifer Evaluation Program in the past.

“We use A.I. a lot, not only for genetics but to improve time management,” Justin says, adding improved sire selection has helped boost their profit.

Genetic selection is also important when it comes to females. The family has more than a decade of records to use to aid in selection.

Key traits are disposition as well as structural soundness, like good feet and udders.

In addition to A.I., embryo transfer is used to produce seedstock for their own operation as well as their cooperator ranches. The family calves in the spring and fall.

Calving occurs twice each year, during the spring and fall.

They use rotational grazing to make sure cattle have plenty of fresh grass. Corn stalks, bean stubble and cover crops are also grazed.

The family has also developed a successful beef and pork marketing program, selling individual packages nationwide.

“We sold beef for a number of years, but started selling nationwide in 2019,” Justin says. “We’ve had people drive here from New Mexico to buy a whole beef and a hog. It’s been going really well.”

The family recently began raising Berkshire hogs on their farm in order to offer their customers pork.

They are also busy off the farm. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, they have been active members of the organization, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.

Justin has been the ICA District 8 Director since 2017 and part of the ICA membership committee and foreign animal disease committees since 2015. He has served on the Greene County Cattlemen’s Board since 2014 and is currently serving as president.

Justin says the plan is for McKinley to return to the operation after college. A state champion wrestler, he will be wrestling this fall at Oregon State University, where he plans to major in engineering.

“He will work off the farm as well, and we’re happy he is interested in this,” Justin says. “We will miss having his help, but we’re excited about this opportunity he has to wrestle and get his education.”