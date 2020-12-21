NCBA leader sees processing capacity lessons after COVID

Marty Smith is a rancher and an attorney from Wacahoota, Florida, and currently serves as president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. He operates Smith Brothers-Wacahoota, LLC, a cow-calf operation that has been in continuous operation since 1852. It retains ownership through feedlots in Texas, Kansas and Iowa.
Smith graduated from the University of Georgia with a degrees in agricultural economics and animal science. While at UGA, he was on the livestock judging team and served as president of Ag Hill Council. He graduated from the University of Florida College of Law, and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1984.
In 1997 Smith served as president of the Florida Cattlemen’s Association. He was also a member of the Florida Beef Council, where he served a two-year term as treasurer. He has also been a board member of NCBA, and worked on several committees. Prior to his current appointment, he served as treasurer and as a member of the Finance and Audit Committee.
In addition to ranching, Smith maintains a law practice with the firm of Bond, Arnett, Phelan, Smith & Carreras in Ocala, Florida. He represents numerous farms and ranches, and specializes in business and environmental litigation.
IFT: COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of agriculture. How has it impacted the cattle industry the most, and is the industry on track to recover from any negative impacts?
SMITH: At the beginning of the pandemic we saw a downturn in beef exports and restaurant sales, while seeing growth in domestic retail beef sales. Currently, everything is bouncing back and we have seen our exports increase due to the removal of tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers as a result of the numerous trade agreements that have been signed in the past few years. We are finally on a level playing field in key Asian markets, and we are in a much better position to recover stronger and faster due to our strong market access to overseas markets.
We succeeded in getting agricultural enterprises included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which resulted in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) being released. This program included $19 billion in direct support to agricultural producers.
NCBA and its members experienced some problems with CFAP in how payments were calculated. So, we lobbied for and delivered a second round of CFAP payments to help producers that were not made whole from the first round. NCBA is still working to eliminate CFAP’s remaining disparities and deliver to our nation’s ranchers and farmers the support they so badly need in the next coronavirus package.
IFT: What has the cattle industry learned from the pandemic?
SMITH: We are working with Congress on the Price Reform in Cattle Economics (PRICE) Act, which addresses several areas of critical importance for cattle producers across the United States. Included in the bill are proposals to open new markets for state-inspected beef products, innovative ways to bolster transparency in the fed cattle market, and new federal aid to increase processing capacity nationwide. One thing we learned from this pandemic is that we need more processing capacity in this country, and NCBA is leading the fight in Washington to deliver it.
IFT: What are NCBA’s priorities heading into 2021?
SMITH: As a producer-driven organization, NCBA policy starts and ends with our individual producer members, and our yearly policy priorities reflect a lot of hard work, debate and study by a lot of grassroots-level cattle producers who have chosen to get involved in the policy process. NCBA’s 2021 Policy Priorities will be established in early 2021, and in the meantime NCBA’s Center for Public Policy is focused on securing critical legislative and regulatory year-end wins, while at the same time working to engage with President-elect Biden’s transition team and the new leaders in Congress who will drive agricultural policy-making in the 117th Congress.
IFT: What changes might be coming from the Biden administration as it pertains to regulations?
SMITH: For years, NCBA advocated for much-needed procedural updates to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and the Trump administration’s changes to this foundational environmental law were finalized earlier this year. Additionally, NCBA worked with the Trump administration to rewrite EPA’s definition of “waters of the U.S.” and modernize the Endangered Species Act. NCBA is currently defending the Trump administration’s NEPA, Clean Water Act, and ESA rules in court. The Biden administration has signaled its intent to reconsider these rules, but NCBA will engage with the new administration to defend rules that protect cattle producers and rural communities.
IFT: As you talk to producers, are they optimistic about the industry?
SMITH: 2020 has been a challenging year for so many reason and cattle producers have really rolled with the punches. At this year’s NCBA summer business meeting, I was fortunate enough to have frank, in-person conversations with many of the producers and friends in our industry. Over the course of the week, I found every single person had a “business as usual” mentality, which is a common trait among all our members. Cattle producers are resilient. We always find a way to produce the highest quality protein in the world, even facing extreme pressure.
With the foundation we built over the last four years, on the regulatory and trade fronts, we are confident about the direction of the cattle industry.
