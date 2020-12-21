NCBA leader sees processing capacity lessons after COVID

Marty Smith is a rancher and an attorney from Wacahoota, Florida, and currently serves as president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. He operates Smith Brothers-Wacahoota, LLC, a cow-calf operation that has been in continuous operation since 1852. It retains ownership through feedlots in Texas, Kansas and Iowa.

Smith graduated from the University of Georgia with a degrees in agricultural economics and animal science. While at UGA, he was on the livestock judging team and served as president of Ag Hill Council. He graduated from the University of Florida College of Law, and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1984.

In 1997 Smith served as president of the Florida Cattlemen’s Association. He was also a member of the Florida Beef Council, where he served a two-year term as treasurer. He has also been a board member of NCBA, and worked on several committees. Prior to his current appointment, he served as treasurer and as a member of the Finance and Audit Committee.

In addition to ranching, Smith maintains a law practice with the firm of Bond, Arnett, Phelan, Smith & Carreras in Ocala, Florida. He represents numerous farms and ranches, and specializes in business and environmental litigation.

IFT: COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of agriculture. How has it impacted the cattle industry the most, and is the industry on track to recover from any negative impacts?

SMITH: At the beginning of the pandemic we saw a downturn in beef exports and restaurant sales, while seeing growth in domestic retail beef sales. Currently, everything is bouncing back and we have seen our exports increase due to the removal of tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers as a result of the numerous trade agreements that have been signed in the past few years. We are finally on a level playing field in key Asian markets, and we are in a much better position to recover stronger and faster due to our strong market access to overseas markets.