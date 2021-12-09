NPPC leader Neil Dierks looks forward to retirement

Neil Dierks won’t miss the travel or the constant use of his cell phone when he steps down later this month as CEO of the National Pork Producers Council.

But, he says, he will miss the people he connects with on those trips and on the phone.

“I enjoyed being involved with producers and seeing projects come to fruition with our staff,” Dierks says. “Our industry will continue to do well because of the quality of people involved in it.”

Dierks became CEO in 2002. NPPC announced Dec. 1 that Bryan Humphreys will succeed Dierks as CEO on Dec. 21.

Dierks grew up on a farm near Monticello in eastern Iowa, and after graduating from Iowa State University began working in the newspaper industry. After stints with the Iowa Pork Producers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Dierks joined NPPC in 1990.

He says it’s impossible to list all the changes he has seen in his 31 years with NPPC, but a few items stand out.

“The application of new technology by producers has been astounding,” Dierks says. “Looking at how we are doing more with less. In 1996, we harvested 92.3 million head with an average carcass weight of 186 pounds. In 2020, we harvested 131.6 million pigs with an average carcass weight of 214 pounds.

“That’s a product of genetics, nutrition, housing and many other things. We have made tremendous strides in producing more pork.”

He also points to the advancement in trade, noting that the U.S. first became a net exporter of pork in 1996.