NPPC leader Neil Dierks looks forward to retirement

Neil Dierks won’t miss the travel or the constant use of his cell phone when he steps down later this month as CEO of the National Pork Producers Council.
But, he says, he will miss the people he connects with on those trips and on the phone.
“I enjoyed being involved with producers and seeing projects come to fruition with our staff,” Dierks says. “Our industry will continue to do well because of the quality of people involved in it.”
Dierks became CEO in 2002. NPPC announced Dec. 1 that Bryan Humphreys will succeed Dierks as CEO on Dec. 21.
Dierks grew up on a farm near Monticello in eastern Iowa, and after graduating from Iowa State University began working in the newspaper industry. After stints with the Iowa Pork Producers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Dierks joined NPPC in 1990.
He says it’s impossible to list all the changes he has seen in his 31 years with NPPC, but a few items stand out.
“The application of new technology by producers has been astounding,” Dierks says. “Looking at how we are doing more with less. In 1996, we harvested 92.3 million head with an average carcass weight of 186 pounds. In 2020, we harvested 131.6 million pigs with an average carcass weight of 214 pounds.
“That’s a product of genetics, nutrition, housing and many other things. We have made tremendous strides in producing more pork.”
He also points to the advancement in trade, noting that the U.S. first became a net exporter of pork in 1996.
“We’ve just gone so much further with that since then,” Dierks says. “We’ve created opportunities for everyone in the supply chain.
“Pork producers always tend to ask why not instead of asking why, and that mindset applies to export growth and everything else. We’re proud at NPPC of what we have accomplished with trade.”
There have been challenges as well, he says.
“The freedom to operate is a big one,” Dierks says. “We have been able to wade through this and use science-based information to allow our producers to continue to farm.”
The pork industry has greatly reduced its carbon footprint over time, he says. The use of hog manure in crop production has grown, Dierks says, reducing the need for commercial fertilizer.
He says the pork industry, as well as much of agriculture, has worked hard to educate consumers not only about production practices, but to provide new uses for pork products.
“In the ’90s, the issue was 20 cents per pound pork bellies,” Dierks says. “Now take a look at it. Everything is better with bacon.”
Pork producers are also more involved in local, state and national politics than they have been in the past.
“They are much more involved in the policy process, and are more willing to tell their story,” Dierks says. “Some are even running for office.”
Dierks says producers are more proactive when it comes to pushing trade. He says they recognize the impact free trade agreements have had on their bottom line.
Advances in animal health have also provided a boost for pork production. Dierks says the industry works daily on preparing for a potential foreign animal disease outbreak.
“African swine fever has been around for a long time. It’s been on a march, and now it’s in Haiti and the Dominican Republic,” he says. “If we have it here, the impact will be devastating. It will shut down our export markets immediately. I don’t believe we are pre-destined to get ASF, but we have to act like we might.”
Dierks says he will always be involved in agriculture and is looking forward to spending more time on his family’s farm.
“This industry is in tremendous hands, and I’m very proud of the work we have done,” he says. “We have an incredible staff that cares very much about the pork industry. Our producers are very smart and very active. I will miss a lot of things about this job, but I’m looking forward to this new adventure.”