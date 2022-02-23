Simmental heifer brings top price at Iowa Beef Expo

Mike Henderson described the sale price for his Simmental heifer as a complete surprise.
“You learn over time that your expectations are usually wrong,” he says. “To get a price like this is just unbelievable.”
Henderson, along with partners Finesse Livestock and Grandview Cattle, had the top- seller at last week’s Iowa Beef Expo, bringing $29,000 at the Feb. 14 sale.
He farms near Wiota in southwest Iowa. His partners are from north-central Iowa.
“We own this heifer’s dam,” Henderson says. “Last year we brought three maternal sisters of this heifer and did pretty well, so we were hopeful this year.”
The heifer is due to calve at any time.
“As soon as we are done with the Supreme Row competition today, she is heading to her new home in Muscatine, Iowa,” Henderson says.
He says the Simmental breed has seen its popularity grow over the past 5 to 10 years, with customers attracted to traits such as calving ease.
Andy Sperfslage was also surprised with the $12,000 Gelbvieh heifer he sold Feb. 13. The northeast Iowa producer is part of ABCS Gelbvieh near Winthrop.
“We’ve been going to the expo for 15 years or so, and this is by far the best price we’ve ever gotten,” he says. “She had some interest ahead of the sale, but we had no idea she was going to sell for that price.”
Sperfslage says most of their customers are commercial producers.
“We want to make sure anything we bring is top of the line,” he says. “Our customers like that Gelbvieh-cross cow. They are good mothers and relatively trouble-free.”
Collin Cory had the top-selling Angus heifer, bringing $19,000 at the Feb. 13 sale.
“We had a lot of interest in her from people in Kansas, Nebraska and North and South Dakota,” says Cory, who farms near Creston in southwest Iowa. “They really liked how feminine she looked. Bringing that price was a really nice surprise.”
Cory says the heifer will be shown by the buyer’s grandchildren, but eventually she will become part of the cow herd when her show career is over.
Below are breed sale results from the Feb. 12-20 event.
Angus
The top-selling bull, consigned by O’Neill Angus Farm, sold for $11,500 to Monty Redinbugh.
The top-selling female, consigned by Collin Cory, sold for $19,000 to MTA Angus.
Live lots averaged $5,415.
All Other Breeds (AOB)
The top-selling bull, a Shorthorn consigned by Vaughn Farms, sold for $4,200 to Dexter McDermott.
The top-selling heifer, a Salers consigned by T-Bone Cattle Co., sold for $2,200 to Andy Van Haur.
Charolais
The top-selling bull, consigned by Siek Ranch, sold for $7,500 to Bedwell Charolais and Johnston Charolais.
The top-selling female, consigned by J&A Charolais, sold for $6,500 to Cory Miner.
Live lots sold for an average price of $3,006.
Gelbvieh
The top-selling bull, consigned by Nowack Cattle and Carroll Land, sold for $5,000 to Dennis Davis.
The top-selling female, consigned by ABCS Gelbvieh, sold for $12,000 to Coles Bend Cattle Company.
Live lots sold for an average price of $3,306.
Hereford
The top-selling bull, consigned by Goehring Herefords, sold for $8,500 to Gary Franklin.
The top-selling female, consigned by Goehring Herefords, sold for $11,000 to Five J’s Cattle.
Live lots sold for an average price of $4,363.
Limousin
The top-selling bull, consigned by Boyer Family Limousin, sold for $7,900 to Jay Langdeau.
The top-selling female, consigned by Deb Vorthmann Limousin, sold for $7,000 to Chase Cobb.
Live lots sold for an average price of $3,908.
Maine-Anjou
The top-selling bull, consigned by Blueprint Cattle Company, sold for $2,000 to Andy Whittum.
The top-selling female, consigned by Doug and Diana Sampson, sold for $4,000 to Ryan Doud.
Live lots sold for an average price of $2,145.
Red Angus
The top-selling bulls, consigned by Barnes Family Cattle and CB2 Cattle, sold for $7,500 to Larry Mannng and Dave VanTomme, respectively.
The top-selling female, consigned by JVM Cattle Company, sold for $9,250 to Tim Tucker.
Live lots sold for an average price of $4,441.
Simmental
The top-selling bull, consigned by Hotz Farms-Lone Tree Simmentals, sold for $16,000 to Heartland Simmentals, Klein Family Simmentals and Whitacre Family Simmentals.
The top-selling female, consigned by Henderson Cattle, Finesse Livestock and Grandview Cattle, sold for $29,000 to Derek Honts-Honts Cattle Company.
Live lots sold for an average price of $3,398.