Simmental heifer brings top price at Iowa Beef Expo

Mike Henderson described the sale price for his Simmental heifer as a complete surprise.

“You learn over time that your expectations are usually wrong,” he says. “To get a price like this is just unbelievable.”

Henderson, along with partners Finesse Livestock and Grandview Cattle, had the top- seller at last week’s Iowa Beef Expo, bringing $29,000 at the Feb. 14 sale.

He farms near Wiota in southwest Iowa. His partners are from north-central Iowa.

“We own this heifer’s dam,” Henderson says. “Last year we brought three maternal sisters of this heifer and did pretty well, so we were hopeful this year.”

The heifer is due to calve at any time.

“As soon as we are done with the Supreme Row competition today, she is heading to her new home in Muscatine, Iowa,” Henderson says.

He says the Simmental breed has seen its popularity grow over the past 5 to 10 years, with customers attracted to traits such as calving ease.

Andy Sperfslage was also surprised with the $12,000 Gelbvieh heifer he sold Feb. 13. The northeast Iowa producer is part of ABCS Gelbvieh near Winthrop.

“We’ve been going to the expo for 15 years or so, and this is by far the best price we’ve ever gotten,” he says. “She had some interest ahead of the sale, but we had no idea she was going to sell for that price.”

Sperfslage says most of their customers are commercial producers.

“We want to make sure anything we bring is top of the line,” he says. “Our customers like that Gelbvieh-cross cow. They are good mothers and relatively trouble-free.”