While anaplasmosis has always been a concern for cattle producers, a recent study shows signs it may be more common in herds than it once was.
Teresa Steckler, an Extension educator with the University of Illinois’ Dixon Springs Agricultural Center in Simpson, says the study showed the incidence of anaplasmosis, also known as yellow fever, was greater than originally thought.
Anaplasmosis is an infectious blood disease that causes severe anemia. It is usually spread by ticks.
“We wanted to pursue this because it was estimated incidence rates were only about 20%,” Steckler says. “We had one person who lost a $10,000 bull, and others lost cows and calves. We thought that percentage would be higher.”
The study, funded by the Illinois Beef Association, showed that percentage was closer to 60%.
“One farm would have none and another farm would have 100%,” Steckler says. “There was no rhyme or reason to it.”
Two farms in each county south of Interstate 70 in Illinois were tested.
Steckler says moving cattle from states with higher percentages of anaplasmosis could be partially causing the increased numbers.
“We could be bringing in cattle that are asymptomatic,” she says. “The stress of travel usually suppresses their immune system, causing them to react.”
Steckler says the disease is not a big issue in feedlots since anaplasmosis primarily strikes cattle three years of age and older.
She also says the increased incidents could be caused by a new tick species coming into the Midwest.
Steckler says further research is necessary to better pinpoint why cases of the disease are on the rise. She says data is being gathered from the first study and should be released next spring.
Grant Dewell, Extension beef veterinarian with Iowa State University, says while he has not heard much about anaplasmosis recently, it does not mean the disease is not affecting herds.
He says symptoms include weakness, yellow mucus membrane and attitude changes in the cattle. Dewell adds anaplasmosis is more common south of Interstate 80.
“Ticks are going to spread most of it, so if you are in areas where it is more prevalent, you will want to feed some CTC and use products that are more geared toward ticks,” he says.
“There’s probably no need to feed it in regions like northern Iowa unless you are bringing cattle in from a southern area.”