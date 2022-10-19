Supreme Court hears producers’ Prop. 12 case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Oct. 11 regarding California’s controversial Proposition 12 law.

The law, passed in 2018, “requires that covered animals be housed in confinement systems that comply with specific standards for freedom of movement, cage-free design and minimum floor space,” according to the State of California’s website.

The law was challenged by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“This is a historic day for American farmers,” NPPC said in a statement. “As we’ve contended since 2018, one state should not be able to regulate commerce in another state and set arbitrary standards that lack any scientific, technical, or agricultural basis.”

The law will have a negative impact on farms, said Lori Stevermer, a Minnesota pork producer and NPPC vice president. She said the law could have “life-changing” impacts on her operation. Stevermer doesn’t have sows on her farm, but told the Quad City Times that the law could still cause processors to not buy from her farm.

“If the cost to implement in California is great, as we expect it will be, or if the market is less to us, cut off, very possibly the people that we raise pigs for will say, ‘We don’t need your farm anymore,’ because we don’t have any place to sell our pork, and that takes us out of business,” she said during an Oct. 11 media briefing.

NPPC estimates that producers would need to spend up to $347 million to reconstruct housing to accommodate the requirements of Proposition 12.

But not all economists agree with that estimation. In an interview with the Quad City Times, Richard Sexton and Daniel Sumner, agricultural economists at the University of California- Davis, argued in a brief the law would only cause some producers to make the switch, and it wouldn’t meaningfully increase prices in other states.

Sexton and Sumner’s analysis found that producers would make the switch to Proposition 12-compliant facilities if it was economically viable to them, while the rest of the country’s producers would continue to produce hogs as normal.

Their research was partly funded by the National Pork Board and the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

With additional reporting by Caleb McCullough with the Lee Des Moines Bureau.