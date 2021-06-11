Threatened sheep breed yields high-quality wool

NORWALK, Iowa — Melissa Wubben grew up on a diversified farm in Worth County, Iowa, and always yearned for a return to her roots.

When she and her husband, Barry Ulberg, bought a small acreage near here in 2011, they began making plans.

“I grew up on a pig farm, but we didn’t want to do that,” she says. “We liked the idea of having sheep because we could sell wool and lambs, so that’s the direction we went.”

While doing her research, Wubben discovered the Romeldale/CVM breed. Known for its high-quality wool production, the rare breed was on the endangered list.

“We were excited to be able to help with the conservation of the breed,” she says.

In addition to Romeldales, Wubben added sheep from the Romney breed to her flock. It is another breed known for high-quality fiber production.

“We had thought of doing a three-way crossbreeding program, but when my breeder asked about my plan, she set me straight,” Wubben says. Wool produced from those lambs could be highly variable.

She elected to go the purebred route, focusing on wool production from both breeds. The first sheep arrived on the farm in 2012.

Wubben says Romeldales produce a wool that is finer than most, while Romneys are known as a long wool breed.

“Romeldale wool is ‘next to the skin’ soft wool,” she says. “The fiber diameter is 20 to 25 microns.”

Sheep are sheared once per year, with ewes sheared two weeks prior to lambing. Rams are sheared at the end of May.

Wubben says while she has local customers, wool has been shipped to Alaska, Florida and all parts in between.