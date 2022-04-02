Young producer takes on leadership roles in Iowa pork industry groups

WELLMAN, Iowa — The plan, says Matt Gent, was always coming home to farm.

“I knew from a pretty young age that this is what I wanted to do,” he says.

Gent is part of a family farming operation near here in Washington County, Iowa. The family owns 5,000 sows as part of their farrow-to-finish operation in southeast Iowa.

“My grandpa got us started, and eventually my dad and uncle became involved before they split,” he says. “My parents started their farrow-to-finish operation, and now my brother Dan and I are involved.”

Gent attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, graduating with an ag business degree.

“I finished up there and came home to start farming with my dad,” he says.

Gent and his wife Courtney have three children — Madison, 10; Mason, 6; and McKenna, 5.

As he began his career in the pork industry, Gent says he wanted to become more active with industry groups. He joined the Washington County Pork Producers, eventually serving as president and vice president.

The next step, Gent says, was becoming more involved with the Iowa Pork Producers Association. He currently serves as District 8 director on the board, and is part of the executive committee as vice president of market development.

Gent says those duties can take him away from the farm.

“It’s definitely a challenge, especially with younger children, but we make it work,” he says. “I think as a younger board member that I can bring a different perspective, and I also have the opportunity to learn from those with more experience.”