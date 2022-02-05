Young producers hope to double operation

VOLGA, Iowa — Matt Winters says there nothing prettier than cattle wandering around on green grass.
“It’s a beautiful sight,” he says.
Winters and his wife Cassie were recently named Commercial Producers of the Year by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The couple farms near here in Clayton County, Iowa, with their four children — Audrey, 7; Grant, 5; Lauren, 4; and Carson, 2.
Their operation, Spring Valley Ranch, includes mostly Simmental, Angus and SimAngus genetics in the cow herd, with Hereford and Simmental bulls. The family also raises registered quarter horses that they use in the farming operation.
In addition to the 100-plus cows on their northeast Iowa operation, the Winters are also partners with a ranch in western South Dakota.
Winters says about 90% of their farm is pasture ground, although they do grow some corn for silage.
Calves have been sold to the same local feedlot for the past 15 years.
Winters says the Hereford bulls were introduced into the herd two years ago.
“We wanted to improve the milk production in our replacement heifers,” he says. “It’s worked out pretty well.”
Winters says he started farming on his own in 2004.
“The cattle we have now are fairly close to what we had back then,” he says. “We keep cows around as long as we can. I would say two-thirds of our cows are over 10 years old, and we have one cow that is 18 years old.”
Several traits are priorities for the operation, including carcass performance, disposition, milk production and udder quality.
Replacement heifers are selected based on size, body depth and carriage, along with disposition. Matt says they get carcass and performance data from the feedlot.
Caring for the environment is also a priority for the couple. They use rotational grazing to help keep pastures in good shape. The ranch is home to several springs, which has led to projects to utilize them for water needs and protect the resource.
Community involvement is also important to the couple. Winters is active in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association where he currently serves as District 6 alternate director, a member of the ICA board of directors and also sits on the beef products labeling task force.
In the past, he and Cassie were active members of the Clayton County Cattlemen’s beef board where they served as president and helped with county fair beef activities. They have other community activities close to home.
“It’s important to be involved in our community and our industry,” he says
While the current size of the operation is manageable, Winters says they are hoping to grow in the near future.
“I still want to grow two or three times the size we are now,” he says. “We are growing with the partnership ranch since we can’t compete with the rental rates for pasture in Iowa. So we are focusing a lot on the South Dakota partnership and will look for opportunities to grow here in Iowa as well.”