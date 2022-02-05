Young producers hope to double operation

VOLGA, Iowa — Matt Winters says there nothing prettier than cattle wandering around on green grass.

“It’s a beautiful sight,” he says.

Winters and his wife Cassie were recently named Commercial Producers of the Year by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The couple farms near here in Clayton County, Iowa, with their four children — Audrey, 7; Grant, 5; Lauren, 4; and Carson, 2.

Their operation, Spring Valley Ranch, includes mostly Simmental, Angus and SimAngus genetics in the cow herd, with Hereford and Simmental bulls. The family also raises registered quarter horses that they use in the farming operation.

In addition to the 100-plus cows on their northeast Iowa operation, the Winters are also partners with a ranch in western South Dakota.

Winters says about 90% of their farm is pasture ground, although they do grow some corn for silage.

Calves have been sold to the same local feedlot for the past 15 years.

Winters says the Hereford bulls were introduced into the herd two years ago.

“We wanted to improve the milk production in our replacement heifers,” he says. “It’s worked out pretty well.”

Winters says he started farming on his own in 2004.

“The cattle we have now are fairly close to what we had back then,” he says. “We keep cows around as long as we can. I would say two-thirds of our cows are over 10 years old, and we have one cow that is 18 years old.”