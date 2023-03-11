There was a sense of urgency in the West Liberty High School classroom. Students were gathered with agriculture teacher Zach Morris as they prepared their FFA projects for the upcoming submission deadline.

With other students preparing for speech contests, various extracurriculars and getting back on schedule with planting in Morris’ horticulture class, it wasn’t hard to see why there may have been a little extra stress in the air.

“It’s a crazy week,” Morris said.

Crazy, but normal.

COVID-19 changed the way much of the world worked three years ago, particularly in the classroom. Shutdowns and closures led to students taking courses from home, posing a challenge for students and teachers alike.

This was particularly prominent in agricultural education.

“We were expected to go virtual, online learning on the computer, and that isn’t what an ag education classroom looks like,” said Morris, who also serves as the president of the Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators.

“During the COVID pandemic, you were taking away all the hands-on opportunities that we would normally do. When you were learning about animal anatomy, you aren’t doing a dissection, you are looking at a diagram.”

With schools back to their in-person routine, Morris says there is plenty of catching up to do as students are still adjusting to the time taken away.

There have been some social adjustments for some of the students that weren’t in high school when the pandemic started but found themselves thrust into a new environment upon their return. Morris said he can see that in comparing some of the ways the classes interact with each other — with some showing more willingness to commingle while others are more reserved to their cliques.

It can also be seen in the way students are approaching assignments or projects in the classroom.

“I would say COVID has really impacted attention spans,” Morris said. “That, and willingness to try more challenging things which tend to lead to a little more stress compared with our senior class that was already freshmen or sophomores when COVID came.

“The younger age groups, when faced with something hard, we are looking more at coping strategies because even some of the best students get overwhelmed and stressed very easily.”

Despite the challenges, he said it is up to the teachers to discover those ways to get students focused and engaged.

“It’s almost like returning to our roots again,” Morris said. “I think we’ve had to get more creative in how we engage with students, because there are times that we can deliver information, deliver opportunities for them to learn that aren’t necessarily face-to-face all the time.”

Morris said it hasn’t impacted overall interest in ag programs from his experience.

“I would say it’s hard to get some of the younger ages interested in any sort of topic,” he said. “They find different things to stick to challenging, but I don’t think it’s lack of interest.”

Outside of COVID, Morris said there are new ideas entering the classroom as agriculture continues to evolve. There is a continued growth of focus on trades, such as welding and mechanics, as well as engineering.

He said one of the biggest changes made in recent years is how he has to teach the class. Morris said he is changing gears every 15-20 minutes because attention spans are becoming shorter in the classroom.

Technology also continues to advance and be updated in class curriculum, but Morris said he has seen an increase of students who are getting tired of their screens.

“Many schools have computers for all their students, or something like that, and we have days where kids say ‘do we have to be on the computer today?’” Morris said.

“Even if it’s just using a lab sheet on paper or something where we can tell them to close their Chromebooks, it’s almost a little sense of relief because they get tired of technology.”

Morris’s FFA program had to get creative during the pandemic to keep meeting in person. They turned their focus to getting volunteer hours and finding ways to do projects outdoors where restrictions weren’t quite so strict.

That’s why he said that some of the students who were already in high school may be feeling less adjustment than others who are learning how to navigate a new environment.

“I would say it’s been hard with some of the younger kids, like those coming in from eighth grade,” he said. “They had a year or two off from having to truly connect and learn in person from adults so we are trying to build that relationship and open up that communication.”

The social aspect of school may be one of the most critical to relearn, Morris said. He described the smaller total sign-ups for latest trip to the National FFA convention.