Ag Expo emphasizes carbon, employment in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — As 2022 promises to bring new challenges, the Iowa Ag Expo plans to address some of the top issues facing Midwest farmers.

Featuring daily seminars on carbon and how to handle last year’s potential profits going into a year of rising input costs, there is a lot farmers can learn at this year’s annual agriculture showcase in Des Moines Feb. 1-3.

“Those are some of the biggest things — carbon, micronutrients and profitability,” said Cindy Feldman, marketing director for the Iowa Ag Expo. “Managing profitability still remains high. Farmers made a lot of money last year, so they want to be diligent about keeping as much as they can in their pockets with rising costs.”

Labor has also been a major concern for the agriculture industry, which has led to a new Career Exploration Event at the expo featuring middle and high school students from around the state. Students will meet with equipment dealers and participate in a program focused on careers, scholarships and educational opportunities in the equipment industry.

“There’s been a shortage of workers out there,” Feldman said. “We are doing our part to get kids interested in agriculture. We think there’s kind of a lack of translation when it comes to talking about technology in the ag business. There might be some preconceived notions that it’s just farming, but what they don’t know is it’s a lot of technology. We want kids to know about the industry.”