Big round baler revolutionizes farm labor

There are a handful of inventions that have truly revolutionized agriculture. The steel plow and the threshing machine and the gas-powered tractor are some that stand out. But just 50 years ago another one hit the market and it is still in use across the country — the big round baler.
“I think the major thing about the big round baler is that it moved hay making from being mostly a manual labor type of job to a mechanized one,” says Stuart Birrell, a professor of agricultural engineering at Iowa State University.
Iowa State has a spot in the history of the big round baler. In the late 1960s, ISU professor Wesley Buchele and graduate student Virgil Haverdink worked on a prototype that was eventually patented.
Meanwhile, Gary Vermeer, the founder of the Vermeer Corporation in Pella, worked on a different approach that he also patented. The difference is that Vermeer commercialized his patent and it was quickly accepted by farmers.
In just a decade or two, baling hay on most farms changed from a sweaty manual labor job to one done mostly by machine.
“It really came about when he was talking with a friend who was thinking of getting out of the cattle business,” says Mindi Vanden Bosch, forage solutions managing director at Vermeer and a granddaughter of the founder. “They talked about how to take the manual work out of baling.”
This wasn’t a new approach for Vermeer, a farmer turned inventor and entrepreneur.
In 1948 he started his company. The first product was a mechanical hoist for grain wagons that Vermeer had patented. That hoist idea became the standard of the industry for several decades until gravity-flow wagons became the norm. Vermeer also made items such as stump-cutters and tiling equipment. The baler was a natural step in the inventing process for a farmer-inventor who was always looking to mechanize agricultural jobs that had previously required manual labor.
Some would say the idea of the round baler came from the Allis Chalmers small round baler made from the 1940s until about 1960. But that design was never meant to make big round bales, and it did not eliminate the labor in baling hay.
After talking to his friend, Vermeer is said to have drawn an idea for the design on the factory floor and to have rolled out a prototype just 45 days later. The machine that first hit the market in 1971 made bales that were about 7 feet by 6 feet and weighed about a ton.
But the idea hasn’t been frozen in time, Vanden Bosch says. Since then bales have gotten smaller and lighter, making them easier to handle. The company now also makes self-propelled big round balers.
When it was introduced by Vermeer in 1971, the round baler sparked a dramatic change.
Vanden Bosch says the round baler has changed agriculture in a number of ways. The old barns that were designed with hay lofts have largely gone by the wayside as farmers build for a different type of agriculture. Whole lines of equipment have been designed around the big bale. And the sight of big round bales in farm fields is now a common one, all because of one invention.
In a press release related to the company’s 50th anniversary recognition of its baler, company president and CEO Jason Andringa said, “When my grandfather successfully brought the big round baler to the market, it forever changed the landscape of hay and cattle farms around the world. From hay rings and new styles of hay barns to new attachments for tractor loaders and three-point arms, that baler became the center point of a whole new industry of hay tools.”
The company is commemorating the anniversary in a variety of ways. Each Vermeer baler built in 2021 will sport a 50th anniversary decal. Vintage apparel and other items will be sold.