Big round baler revolutionizes farm labor

There are a handful of inventions that have truly revolutionized agriculture. The steel plow and the threshing machine and the gas-powered tractor are some that stand out. But just 50 years ago another one hit the market and it is still in use across the country — the big round baler.

“I think the major thing about the big round baler is that it moved hay making from being mostly a manual labor type of job to a mechanized one,” says Stuart Birrell, a professor of agricultural engineering at Iowa State University.

Iowa State has a spot in the history of the big round baler. In the late 1960s, ISU professor Wesley Buchele and graduate student Virgil Haverdink worked on a prototype that was eventually patented.

Meanwhile, Gary Vermeer, the founder of the Vermeer Corporation in Pella, worked on a different approach that he also patented. The difference is that Vermeer commercialized his patent and it was quickly accepted by farmers.

In just a decade or two, baling hay on most farms changed from a sweaty manual labor job to one done mostly by machine.

“It really came about when he was talking with a friend who was thinking of getting out of the cattle business,” says Mindi Vanden Bosch, forage solutions managing director at Vermeer and a granddaughter of the founder. “They talked about how to take the manual work out of baling.”

This wasn’t a new approach for Vermeer, a farmer turned inventor and entrepreneur.

In 1948 he started his company. The first product was a mechanical hoist for grain wagons that Vermeer had patented. That hoist idea became the standard of the industry for several decades until gravity-flow wagons became the norm. Vermeer also made items such as stump-cutters and tiling equipment. The baler was a natural step in the inventing process for a farmer-inventor who was always looking to mechanize agricultural jobs that had previously required manual labor.