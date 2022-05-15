‘Bright future’ for historic farm toy industry

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Some form of farm toy has been around since the dawn of civilization, but over the past 100-plus years, manufacturers have taken advantage of improved technology to create genuine art.

Doug Harke writes a monthly column for Toy Farmer magazine, and says farm toys started becoming popular in the late 1800s and grew to the point where several companies made some form of toy.

In 1918, cast-iron toys were being made by the Arcade Manufacturing Company based in Freeport, Illinois.

“Arcade made an Avery tractor from cast iron,” Harke says.

According to information from the Arcade Toy Museum, Arcade really started focusing on developing their toy line in 1921, and subsequently manufactured many different toys.

“Arcade really was the dominant toy manufacturer in the early part of the 20th century,” says Harke, adding this included licensing of all International Harvester toys.

He says other manufacturers were also involved in farm toy making. Arcade remained the dominate company until World War II. Harke says no metal farm toys were manufactured during the war because of the shortage of rubber and metal.

“Arcade left the toy market when they were called upon to make parts for the war effort after the bombing of Pearl Harbor,” Harke says.

Various farm machinery companies had licensing agreements with other manufacturers including John Deere, Oliver and McCormick Deering.

Harke says a new line of resin developed during World War II helped manufacturers develop a type of plastic that could be used in farm toys. The Product Miniature Company, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, began producing the plastic Farmall M model, and by the end of 1947, Harke says 2 million tractors had been sold.

The farm toy market welcomed a new player in 1945 when Fred Ertl began making toy tractors in the furnace of his home in Dubuque, Iowa. Ertl was a journeyman molder at Adams Company in Dubuque that was temporary shut down because of a strike.

Ertl began taking defective aluminum aircraft pistons and started melting them down. He used sand molds for the aluminum and began making toy tractors.

“These were really the first toys that looked like real tractors” says Bill Walters, senior vice president with the TOMY toy company. Walters, a native of Dyersville, is responsible for the Ertl brand with TOMY.

Walters says the first tractor Ertl made was an Allis-Chalmers WC model. Ertl eventually met with representatives from John Deere and was given approval to produce toy tractors with the company’s name. The first Deere tractor Ertl produced was the A model, manufactured in 1952.

“Deere saw the benefit of having these toys” Walters says.

Eventually, Ertl moved to a larger facility in Dyersville in 1959. The Ertl family sold the company in 1977, but through subsequent sales the Ertl brand has remained the dominant player in farm toy manufacturing.

“Over the years manufacturing has gotten more sophisticated,” Walters says. “Now we are getting actual engineering data from the companies. We have developed a tooling model that allows us to have it checked before we start the process. We have a good relationship with companies.”

Both Walters and Harke have been inducted into the National Farm Toy Hall of Fame.

Walters says farm toys remain very popular both with children and collectors. That includes both die cast and plastic toys, as well as current and vintage brands.

“There are still millions of farm kids all over the world who like to play with toy tractors and other equipment,” he says. “And there are city kids who sees construction equipment all the time and enjoy playing with those toys.

“As long as we have carpet farmers like them, farm toys will remain very popular. We see a very bright future for this hobby and industry.”

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.