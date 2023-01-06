Center assists rural residents throughout Midwest

The Center of Rural Affairs may be headquartered in the small town of Lyons, Nebraska., but its influence stretches over a large area in Iowa, Nebraska and other states.

The center was founded in 1973 by rural Nebraskans concerned about the loss of economic opportunity in agriculture and the decline of rural communities, according to the center’s web site. From its base in northeast Nebraska, the center “has built a broad program to address the problems of rural people.”

“We really began in 1973 as an anti-poverty organization,” says Johnathan Hladik, policy director for the center. “The funding was ending for some agencies, and people here felt that our mission wasn’t over. So the center became a private organization.”

The services offered by the center range from lending assistance to technology updates. The policy branch of the center is also extensive, including the writing of language that it hopes will be included in the next farm bill.

“The Center for Rural Affairs’ mission is to establish strong rural communities, social and economic justice, environmental stewardship, and genuine opportunity for all while engaging people in decisions that affect the quality of their lives and the future of their communities,” says the center’s web site.

Hladik says the center works directly with residents in northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and southeast South Dakota, but adds it is very much a regional entity.

“We have worked with people from all over the Midwest,” he says. “Our lending program is primarily geared toward our immediate region, but if you think we can help, please give us a call.”

Loans are given to entrepreneurs in under-served areas, Hladik says.

The center offers four essential lending services — financing (microloans), business training, one-on-one business counseling and networking.

“With the assistance of center staff, individuals can create a business plan, research potential markets and marketing ideas, discuss management issues with experienced business specialists, and apply for a small business loan,” according to the center’s web site.

Hladik says agriculture has changed, so has the center. He says as the number of farmers has decreased, the center has worked with them to try new things such as direct marketing.

“We’re there to help them with guidance and technology use,” he says. “We have a very rich collection of resources, so we can always help out.”

Hladik says the center is proud of its “boots on the ground” history.

“A lot of our staff is right out there in the communities, and many of us are involved in farming,” he says.

“We’re very proud to be authentically rural.”