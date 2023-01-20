Consumers looking for affordable cuts of meat

Three years after the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 is still impacting the meat industry.

Consumers started eating at home more, with many learning how to properly cook meat for the first time. Now, most of those consumers still prefer eating at home.

“People are still looking for affordable meat cuts,” says Adam Wegner, director of marketing with the Nebraska Beef Council. “Ground beef is still our No. 1 product and remains in very strong demand.”

The holiday season saw cuts such as tenderloins and ribeye roasts heavily featured, he says. Strip loin roasts are also gaining in popularity, Wegner says.

“I think people are trying different cuts to see what they like,” he says, adding consumers are also trying different cooking methods.

Beef is heavily featured on most restaurant menus, and Wegner says in recent years, cuts like a flat iron steak or chuck short ribs have seen steady interest from consumers.

“With the flat irons, supply is an issue since you only get two steaks per animal,” he says. “Flank and skirt steaks are two others that seem pretty popular in the food service sector.”

Consumers have also discovered stir fry, and Wegner says beef is a prominent player with that trend.

Affordability is also a major factor with pork selections, says Anne-Marie Roerink with 210 Analytics.

Inflation is taking its toll on some families, she says, helping to boost the popularity of items such as ground pork.

“Consumers are doing what they can to stretch their meat dollar, and nothing does that like ground pork,” Roerink says. “It’s really been coming on strong.”

She says ground pork is one of the few cuts seeing a “great representation across stores.”

Roerink says consumers are also learning to use new appliances, turning their backyards into a second kitchen.

She says cuts like the pork shoulder have gained in popularity as consumers turn to Asian and Mexican flavors.

“We are seeing more restaurant-style dining at home,” Roerink says.

Convenience also remains a buying point for consumers, she says.

Meat processors are also offering consumers more choices.

“You are really seeing a nice variety of items,” Roerink says. “Processors are using more of the carcass. There is still quite a bit of innovation in the workplace.”

Pre-packaged cuts are popular with consumers, and Roerink says processors have recognized that.

“A lot of boomers are becoming empty-nesters, so they are buying less food because they don’t want it wasted,” she says.

Roerink says blended items where vegetables or mushrooms are added to the pork cut are seeing higher sales, and she expects it to continue.