MALVERN, Iowa — Step into the shop building at East Mills High School and you get a clear picture of the talent and creativity possessed by Kirby Karwal’s students.

Vehicles are being restored. Examples of carpentry and metalwork are eye-catching. It’s evident skills are being developed — not just for a grade, but for life.

“Our students are enthusiastic and they do some great work,” Karwal says.

He is in his 10th year as vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, and says his program has evolved with the needs of the agriculture and other industries.

“We have some newer programs, and if the kids are interested in trying something, we will definitely take a good look at it,” Karwal says.

This year, he has 25 students in FFA, which is about average for this rural school district in Mills County. Sometimes numbers creep into the low-30s, Karwal says.

He says slightly less than half of the members have a farm background.

“They may not live on a farm, but they might work with livestock or show a lamb or calf at the fair,” Karwal says. “We are seeing FFA students starting to show livestock more.

The chapter’s strength comes in mechanical skills such as welding.

“That’s what we’re known for, and we have some students who have done some amazing work,” Karwal says. “We won in ag mechanics at the state fair last year, and that was pretty exciting.”

Students are willing to try new things when it comes to mechanics. They have worked on vehicles, tractors and other machinery.

Karwal says students recently competed in the district contest in Red Oak, participating in things like extemporaneous speaking and ag broadcasting.

Many members of his chapter have gone on to pursue careers in agriculture, and many of those don’t involve traditional production agriculture.

“We like to promote ag and trades that work with agriculture, such as HVAC, plumbing, welding and carpentry,” Karwal says. “We have students who aren’t interested in a four-year degree, so we want to make sure we give them as many options as we can.”

Students at East Mills are excited about FFA, he says.