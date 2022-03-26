Ethanol continues to sustain corn prices

Ethanol’s impact on Midwest agriculture is hard to miss, and the time for its next step might be now. The country is watching gas prices rise, and one solution may fall in higher blends of ethanol.

“We are at that next level and are ready to go to higher blends,” Northeast Iowa farmer Bob Hemesath said. “We are ready to go to the new technologies and engines, but we need the Next Generation Fuels Act to pass to get us to that level.”

Hemesath said when the Renewable Fuel Standard was passed in 2005, it added to demand for corn. He, and many other growers, made sure to answer that demand.

“That access to the market was really when you started to see the ramp-up in demand for corn,” he said. “We saw an increase in prices as the ethanol plant production grew.”

Kelly Nieuwenhuis, with the Iowa Corn Growers Association, said nearly 45% of the state’s corn is used for ethanol. While corn acres have largely held steady through the years, the impact can be seen on price. In 2004, the year before the RFS was passed, corn was being sold for $1.99 per bushel according to USDA NASS data. In 2006, prices had jumped to $3.03, and eventually $5.23 in 2010. While there have been ebbs and flows in the market since, those prices are sitting at similar levels as 2021’s report at $5.45.

Proponents also tout using ethanol to decrease the United States’ dependence on foreign oil.

“The use of ethanol in the U.S. fuel supply reduced crude oil imports by nearly 500 million barrels in 2020,” Lillibridge said. “New innovations are constantly improving ethanol production, making it more energy and resource efficient, and allowing the fuel to be produced from almost anything, from corn cobs to plant materials to waste, meaning ethanol will never run out.”