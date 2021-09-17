Experts help farmers respond to GMO debate

From fertilizers that help farmers produce more to enhancing what nutrients a plant produces, there are many ways even consumers can see agriculture has evolved.

However, there is plenty of debate among consumers about one topic.

Concerns about genetically modified organisms and chemical use has opened up new markets and avenues for farmers with organic and non-GMO crops, but many are confused about the debate.

How can farmers respond to consumers concerned about GMO crops and animal feed?

To start, it goes back to what it means to be a GMO product in agriculture.

Ruth MacDonald, professor and chair of the department of food science and human nutrition at Iowa State University, said it means there have been genetic changes to the seed or food product, altering how the plant grows.

The concerns from some people are mainly on potential health effects, in part because there haven’t been long-term studies done on GMO crops.

But in fact, MacDonald said, it’s hard to find much that isn’t genetically modified.

“We’ve been manipulating genes in agriculture forever,” she said. “The earliest farmers used hybrids and were creating crosses and switching DNA among similar plants and animals to create the quality of products we have today.”

However, there are still concerns that the creation of GMO crops may go unmonitored, she said. MacDonald said the FDA has rigorous testing done to ensure that any plant, animal or human that is in contact with a GMO product will not be harmed.