Farmer builds storage for needs now, future growth

Farmers try to get the most out of their crop every season, but when prices are high, the value of a bushel is even more important. Figuring out how to store those bushels, however, can prove to be a challenge.

Grain storage is what Jon Fehr needed on his organic farm near West Bend and Whittemore, Iowa. Fehr and his family farm in northwest Iowa, but when he and his brothers started to separate their operations, he was missing the right grain storage capabilities.

“I really had no grain facility at all,” Fehr said. “I had a few bins on a couple of different sites, but no dryer at all.”

Opting for on-farm storage was an easy decision for Fehr because he said it is harder to find commercial storage options for organic crops. He said organic buyers and end users typically don’t have the same storage as a normal elevator. Winter or spring deliveries tend to be common, forcing him to hold the crop for a longer period of time.

Fehr used two existing 25,000 bushel bins that were on the farm and worked with Ag Advantage Systems to add more storage and a dryer to the operation. The hardest decision was deciding how much storage he would need.

“We took a look at the existing ground we have, and everything we have is organic or transitioning — we don’t farm anything conventionally,” Fehr said. “We knew how many acres we had, and I think we used 200 bushels an acre and oversized it. We are hoping to expand in the next few years.”

Deciding on how much storage is needed is unique to every farmer. Factors include the size of the farm and what crop is being produced, but Adam Abels with Ag Advantage Systems said to plan for the future.