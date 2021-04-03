Farmers and agents dissect recent rise in farmland values

NEVADA, Iowa — It’s a rainy day before the spring planting season has begun. The fields are brown, but the promise of green is there.

And apparently a lot of farmers and investors are seeing the promise of another kind of green in the fields of Iowa because land values have shot up in the past six months.

“When you see the low interest rates and the high commodity prices, I guess you should expect prices to go up,” says Steve Henry as he walks toward a planter and anhydrous rig parked nearby. “But I don’t really have a good feel for where this is going.”

It’s a line that is echoed by those who keep a close eye on farmland values in the state. The recent survey conducted by the state’s ag land realtors showed a 7.8% jump in farmland prices in the past six months, compared to no increase the previous six months and a mostly flat market for the past several years.

“The top end (farmland) is doing really, really well,” says Elliott Siefert, a realtor with Hertz Farm Management who headed this spring’s survey by the ag land realtors. “And I would say the last three months were stronger than the previous three months.”

Wendong Zhang, an assistant professor of economics at Iowa State University, runs the annual survey conducted by ISU. That survey is conducted each November, and last fall’s showed a small increase, but Zhang says the market has heated up since then so the realtors’ result wasn’t a complete surprise.

The two keys, he says, have been very low interest rates and a surge since last August in commodity prices. He says a third reason appears to be a lack of land hitting the market.