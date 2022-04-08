Farmers fight infrastructure issues for basic needs, business

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Warren Bachman lives on a gravel road. When he loads his semi-truck full of corn, he knows he can’t drive it directly two and a half miles to another farm where he has bins because the bridge between those farms has a weight limit due to its age and structural issues. Instead, he has to drive about seven miles to get there.
That, in a nutshell, is the issue with infrastructure in farm country.
Oh, it gets more complicated than that. Farmers are also concerned about locks and dams on the rivers. They are concerned about port facilities. They are concerned about rail lines. They are certainly concerned about rural broadband capability. But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t get much simpler than the problem of driving a semi-truck on muddy gravel roads and over-aged and undersized bridges.
“That bridge was built in 1975,” Bachman says. “I think it used to have a 20 ton limit. Now it has a 12 ton limit. I can’t drive my semi over it.”
Iowa ranks No. 1 in deficient bridges in the U.S., Bachman says. Most of those bridges are old and were designed for an era when most farmers only had 160 acres and 160-bushel wagons.
There are similar problems with river and port facilities, many of which were built during the 1930s and are now too small and too old.
The infrastructure bill pushed by the Biden administration and passed last fall won’t solve all those problems, but it will help, according to Iowa State University Extension ag economist Chad Hart.
“We’re really trying to catch up for a lot of neglect over the last 30 to 50 years,” Hart says.
People are “really encouraged,” says Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition.
Steenhoek says the public likely won’t see dramatic changes right away due to the new legislation and funding. But over time it will lead to more infrastructure projects being started and completed.
“They’re going to be chipping away at the problem of dilapidated bridges,” he says. “That’s good news.”
One example of that is the situation surrounding locks and dams.
In recent years work on those has been slow and the funding has been stop and go. As a result, planners never knew from year to year whether the next step of the process had funding. Now some of those projects will be fully funded at the start, which should speed work and reduce overall costs, he says.
“That’s a big thing,” Steenhoek says.
But he says infrastructure projects still take time to plan and complete. Many are five- or 10-year projects. All of that means most people aren’t going to see the difference this year or even next. What they should see is that 10 years from now much more work will have been done.
The legislation passed last November includes funding for a number of items. The laundry list includes about $110 billion in additional funding for roads and bridges, about $17 billion in port and waterway infrastructure, $25 billion in airports, $66 billion in Amtrak and other rail projects, $65 billion in broadband access, $39 billion for public transit, and other pots of money to deal with issues such as $55 billion to deal with clean drinking water infrastructure and $65 billion in updating the power grid.
There are also smaller investments, such as $4 billion to expand the electric vehicle charging infrastructure or small pots of money to make infrastructure more capable of dealing with issues related to climate change (such as floods or wildfires).