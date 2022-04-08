Farmers fight infrastructure issues for basic needs, business

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Warren Bachman lives on a gravel road. When he loads his semi-truck full of corn, he knows he can’t drive it directly two and a half miles to another farm where he has bins because the bridge between those farms has a weight limit due to its age and structural issues. Instead, he has to drive about seven miles to get there.

That, in a nutshell, is the issue with infrastructure in farm country.

Oh, it gets more complicated than that. Farmers are also concerned about locks and dams on the rivers. They are concerned about port facilities. They are concerned about rail lines. They are certainly concerned about rural broadband capability. But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t get much simpler than the problem of driving a semi-truck on muddy gravel roads and over-aged and undersized bridges.

“That bridge was built in 1975,” Bachman says. “I think it used to have a 20 ton limit. Now it has a 12 ton limit. I can’t drive my semi over it.”

Iowa ranks No. 1 in deficient bridges in the U.S., Bachman says. Most of those bridges are old and were designed for an era when most farmers only had 160 acres and 160-bushel wagons.

There are similar problems with river and port facilities, many of which were built during the 1930s and are now too small and too old.

The infrastructure bill pushed by the Biden administration and passed last fall won’t solve all those problems, but it will help, according to Iowa State University Extension ag economist Chad Hart.