Forum speakers see opportunities beating high costs

Sometimes timing is everything. Last week’s annual USDA Outlook conference was held just hours after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.
While Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer both mentioned the event, neither offered many comments on how the events overseas could impact agriculture in the United States in the coming months.
Instead, Vilsack focused on what he sees as a generally bright outlook for agriculture. Describing it as “bright and strong and positive,” he said there are challenges but they surmountable.
Vilsack talked about a variety of programs implemented by the Biden administration aimed at helping farmers or addressing climate issues.
On the issue of climate, Vilsack said “we’re serious about this,” and added that the goal would be to finance pilot projects that help set a base for future efforts. Industry is willing to pay for climate improvements in agriculture if agriculture is able to quantify those improvements.
“This is an exciting opportunity,” he said.
He also said renewable fuels are a part of that plan, especially as the industry develops things such as drop-in aviation fuel.
“We see a bright, positive future for renewable fuel,” he told the online audience for this year’s event.
And Vilsack talked about the importance of trade and about how nations around the world are starting to do more in-person trade missions as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to wane.
Overall, Meyer said the economic outlook for agriculture in 2022 is good, though probably not quite as good as it was in 2021, thanks to higher input costs. And those input costs certainly could be impacted by the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for example, is an exporter of fertilizer.
But the focus of the outlook conference was more on subjects such as supply and demand, climate or China than on the events of the day.
Meyer said the prospects for crops are generally good, thanks to solid domestic demand and continued strong exports. The livestock outlook is supported by the same trends, but farm income will likely slip a little bit due to rising input costs.
Russia’s incursions into Ukraine remain a key uncertainty, Meyer said, but he added that weather conditions will likely still be the most important factor in 2022.
Nathan Kauffman, vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said 2020 was a year that saw dramatic swings in farmer profitability due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021 was a very good year for farmers.
“Looking forward is where the picture gets blurrier,” he said.
But Kauffman said U.S. households enter 2022 in good shape and there is reason to be optimistic about both the general economy and the farm economy.