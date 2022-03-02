Forum speakers see opportunities beating high costs

Sometimes timing is everything. Last week’s annual USDA Outlook conference was held just hours after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

While Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer both mentioned the event, neither offered many comments on how the events overseas could impact agriculture in the United States in the coming months.

Instead, Vilsack focused on what he sees as a generally bright outlook for agriculture. Describing it as “bright and strong and positive,” he said there are challenges but they surmountable.

Vilsack talked about a variety of programs implemented by the Biden administration aimed at helping farmers or addressing climate issues.

On the issue of climate, Vilsack said “we’re serious about this,” and added that the goal would be to finance pilot projects that help set a base for future efforts. Industry is willing to pay for climate improvements in agriculture if agriculture is able to quantify those improvements.

“This is an exciting opportunity,” he said.

He also said renewable fuels are a part of that plan, especially as the industry develops things such as drop-in aviation fuel.

“We see a bright, positive future for renewable fuel,” he told the online audience for this year’s event.

And Vilsack talked about the importance of trade and about how nations around the world are starting to do more in-person trade missions as the COVID-19 pandemic starts to wane.