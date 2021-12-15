Fuel rules ‘a net positive’ for ag

At first glance, the Biden administration announcement regarding the Renewable Fuels Standard and biofuels looked awful. But as agricultural and biofuel industry leaders dug deeper, it didn’t look nearly as bad.

“Once you add up all the pros and cons, I would say it was a net positive for the industry,” says Troy Bredenkamp, senior vice president for government and public affairs at the Renewable Fuels Association.

Bredenkamp describes the series of announcements on Dec. 7 as a story of the good, the bad and the ugly, with the good overall outweighing the bad. That’s not the way many industry leaders initially saw it when the announcements first came.

Republican lawmakers slammed the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to retroactively reduce the renewable volume obligations (RVOs) for 2020 and 2021 under the Renewable Fuels Standard. But other items in the series of announcements included a denial of all remaining small refinery waivers and the announcement of some federal spending on infrastructure.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association issued a statement slamming the RVO announcement but offering support for other items announced.

“The proposed rule from the Biden EPA falls woefully short of any attempt to leverage domestic biofuels to help lower fuel prices and carbon emissions,” IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw said in a news release.

Shaw said the EPA missed an opportunity to send a message regarding climate and fuel price.