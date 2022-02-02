Getaways aim to help farm couples in February

Sometimes the stress of living on a farm means couples need a getaway to re-energize and plan for the future.

With that in mind, Iowa State University Extension is bringing back its Farm Couple Getaways, said Jennifer Bentley, coordinator for the getaways and a facilitator.

Larry Tranel, an Iowa State University Extension dairy specialist, first offered the program in Iowa in 2017, featuring a one-night getaway within driving distance with activities to help couples to improve their communication, work on farm or family goal setting, plan farm transitions or just enjoy time away from their routine.

The programs started in response to high levels of personal and financial stress and was initially for dairy couples, but has expanded to include couples with other livestock, crops or specialty products. The diversity has made the discussion groups better as couples exchange information from their own experience, Bentley said.

Farm transition and generational change is always a big topic, and the 10 couples at each event often help provide perspective for each other, she said. Often the older and younger couples share insights which are helpful to each other.

“They appreciate the different experiences,” she said.

The program has also expanded its reach. So far, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin couples have attended. Now Illinois and Missouri couples are welcome as the getaways are within driving distance for many.