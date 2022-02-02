Getaways aim to help farm couples in February

Sometimes the stress of living on a farm means couples need a getaway to re-energize and plan for the future.
With that in mind, Iowa State University Extension is bringing back its Farm Couple Getaways, said Jennifer Bentley, coordinator for the getaways and a facilitator.
Larry Tranel, an Iowa State University Extension dairy specialist, first offered the program in Iowa in 2017, featuring a one-night getaway within driving distance with activities to help couples to improve their communication, work on farm or family goal setting, plan farm transitions or just enjoy time away from their routine.
The programs started in response to high levels of personal and financial stress and was initially for dairy couples, but has expanded to include couples with other livestock, crops or specialty products. The diversity has made the discussion groups better as couples exchange information from their own experience, Bentley said.
Farm transition and generational change is always a big topic, and the 10 couples at each event often help provide perspective for each other, she said. Often the older and younger couples share insights which are helpful to each other.
“They appreciate the different experiences,” she said.
The program has also expanded its reach. So far, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin couples have attended. Now Illinois and Missouri couples are welcome as the getaways are within driving distance for many.
The first getaway for 2022 will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19 at the Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah in northeastern Iowa. It’s at a historic building which helps set the mood for a special getaway, Bentley said.
The second, on Feb. 25-26, will be at the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Holstein in northwest Iowa. Next year a getaway will also be offered in Dubuque.
The programs include a one-night stay and begin with icebreakers on Friday afternoon followed by a dinner out and group exercises. Participants are asked to think about what they like and dislike about their own operations and be ready to set goals and problem solve the next day.
On Saturday, the couples are given tools for action. They take the time to write things down. Having goals on paper is a good thing, Bentley said.
Couples also gain tips for work-life balance and tools to help with stress, led by Tranel. They receive resources on topics about the stress on farmers, spouses and children. One participant of the getaway said the program helped her consider the effects of farm live on their kids and the value of making it a great growing up experience for them, Bentley said.
A $50 deposit is required and returned on attendance. Iowa Farm Bureau, local banks and milk cooperatives help sponsor the event. To qualify, the couples’ major income should come from the farm, although many families also have off farm jobs, Bentley said. She speaks to the couples in advance to let them know what to expect and see if it’s the right fit for them.
She said spots are still open for the Feb. 18-19 and Feb. 25-26 getaways. Contact jbentley@iastate.edu or county Extension offices.