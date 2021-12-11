Gloves protect from more than cold

Every now and then in cold weather, my fingers will become quite cold, turn white and feel a little stiff. This is called Raynaud’s Phenomenon or Syndrome and, although it’s annoying, it isn’t particularly dangerous.
Recently, someone asked me if I took anything for it and I shrugged and responded, “Gloves?”
Remembering to bring gloves on a cold day definitely helps prevent frigid digits, but gloves are also an important part of your personal protective equipment (PPE) inventory. One million workers are treated in emergency rooms for hand injuries annually, and 70% of those were not wearing gloves.
Appropriate guarding and shielding on equipment, proper chemical containers and safe work practices, like using a tool rather than your hand to complete a task, are first lines of defense against hand injuries. In addition, gloves can help protect you against cuts, abrasions, burns, punctures, bites and chemicals.
However, no one glove will protect you from all hazards, so consider the tasks and work environment before selecting the right glove for the job.
First, be aware that some gloves actually invite more risk, depending on the task. For example, you should never wear cotton or fabric gloves while handling chemicals because you could expose your skin if the liquid soaks into the glove. Nitrile and latex gloves that are appropriate for chemical handling will not protect against heat and may be flammable if exposed to high temperatures.
Finally, if you are using or working near machinery with moving parts, be aware any glove can become entangled in machinery. This puts you at risk for amputation of the fingers, hand or arm.
When selecting gloves, think through the type of work you are doing and consider what hazards you might encounter. Fabric and leather gloves provide protection for many general tasks, reducing the risk of small cuts, abrasions and blisters. Leather will offer protection from heat and sparks and is a better choice for heavier work. However, well-fitting cloth gloves will allow for more dexterity if you need to grasp small objects. Leather or cloth gloves come in a wide variety of weights and may have additional insulation to protect against cold as well as other hazards.
Other gloves are more specialized. Metal mesh and Kevlar gloves can protect against cuts, but be aware that no glove is truly cut-proof, only cut resistant. These gloves are appropriate for pruning, hand harvesting and other knife work.
You can also purchase vibration-reducing gloves to wear when using equipment such as chainsaws, grinders, jackhammers or mowers. Repeated exposure to vibration can cause Hand Arm Vibration Syndrome, one symptom of which is my own annoying nemesis the Raynaud’s Phenomenon. Other symptoms include changes to tendons, muscles and joints, pain and cold sensation, and loss of grip strength. Vibration also varies depending on the tool, the force of grip required to hold it, and the task. Look for vibration-reducing gloves that conform to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards for vibration reduction.
Further reduce exposure by using tools with low vibration values and taking frequent breaks.
Finally, always make sure you wear appropriate gloves any time you are handling pesticides or other chemicals. The label will indicate the chemical-resistant materials that can be used with the product, including barrier laminate, butyl rubber, nitrile rubber, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride or Viton.
Remove contaminated disposable gloves by turning inside out before disposing, being careful not to touch your skin. With reusable gloves, wash your hands in soapy water before removing, then hang to dry. Store clean, used gloves in labeled plastic bags away from direct sunlight or extreme temperatures.
Gloves protect your hands against more than just low temperatures. Take the time to think through the types of work you do that require specialized gloves, keep them at the ready, and inspect them regularly for wear and tear.
It’s a small investment of time and effort that will help keep your most useful tools in good working order.
Brandi Janssen, PhD, directs Iowa’s Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (I-CASH) at the University of Iowa College of Public Health.