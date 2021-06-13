Iowa collectors acquire rare Porsche tractors through trade

MILO, Iowa — Robby Dittmer owns a Porsche. In fact, he owns three of them. But the vehicles Dittmer owns are not race cars. They are tractors.

“When you think of a Porsche, you definitely don’t think of tractors,” says Dittmer, a farmer who also works as an agronomist with Agriland Farm Service in Indianola. “A lot of people don’t believe me when I say we have Porsche tractors.”

The story of the Porsche tractors is a bit complicated, as is the story of how Dittmer came to own three of them, but one thing that isn’t complicated is the attraction.

“They have style,” Dittmer says. “They don’t have the power that American tractors of the same era had, but they look good. When you see the tractor with its bright red paint, it really pops.”

It’s hard to argue with the assessment. The three Porsche tractors Dittmer owns – a 1958 standard, a 1960 junior and a 1960 standard – are eye-catching. They sport chrome trim and stylish grills.

They also include some unusual features. One includes a seat on the fender for a spare rider. It also has a PTO shaft under the chassis pointed forward instead of backward, apparently to facilitate a mower or some other piece of machinery. There are hitches on the front, as well as the back.

There are design features such as unusual headlights. And they are small tractors featuring air-cooled diesel engines at a time when most tractor engines were water-cooled and most small tractors used regular gasoline.

The one-cylinder engine on the junior, a small tractor, only produces about 14 horsepower. The other tractors are perhaps double that. And Dittmer says it is clear that the German-made tractors were designed for a different type of agriculture, where they were used for pulling wagons or doing light fieldwork rather than for plowing or heavy tillage.