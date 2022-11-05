Iowa incumbents look to use experience to win

When Iowa voters step into the booth on Nov. 8, a familiar name will greet them on the ballot.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is running for his eighth term in the U.S. Senate. The New Hartford farmer has been one of Iowa’s two senators since 1981 and said he plans to continue providing support to family farms from Washington.

“It’s a whole different ballgame when you’ve got all your life into the family farm,” Grassley said while speaking with the Iowa Farmer’s Union. “I am one of two family farmers that are in the U.S. Senate.”

If Grassley, 89, wins reelection and serves the entire six year term, he would be the third-longest serving senator in U.S. history at 48 years, and the longest-serving active member of the Senate ahead of Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell who began serving in 1985.

Grassley’s opponent, Admiral Mike Franken, 64, grew up in Lebanon, Iowa, before serving in the Navy for 36 years, achieving the rank of three-star admiral.

“I came back after 40 years, and I had the option to live anywhere but I chose to come back,” Franken said in a conversation with the Iowa Farmer’s Union. “It’s because it is home.”

Franken is now vying for a senate seat that Grassley has had a firm grip on for decades. During that span, Grassley has not received fewer than 60% of the vote since 1986, the closest challenge coming in 2016 against Patty Judge. However, polls between Franken and Grassley have shown that a tighter race could be in store this election.

“Grassley has been in politics since Eisenhower,” said Steffen Schmidt, political science professor with Iowa State University. “That’s a long political career. As an incumbent, he should be doing really well, and it’s a little surprising to see the numbers have tightened up.

“I would add that Mike Franken is a well-chosen candidate — a moderate Democrat with a military background. He’s run a pretty good campaign. That and Grassley has been in politics a long time, so people might be saying it’s time for something new.”

Outside of the federal elections, Iowa will be choosing its governor for the next four years, as Kim Reynolds vies for re-election.

Reynolds, 63, took over the position when Terry Branstad stepped down and won her first full term in 2018. Her opponent, Deidre DeJear, 36, has not held elected office and was the Democratic candidate for Iowa’s Secretary of State in 2018.

Polls have shown Reynolds holding a sizeable lead over DeJear, and a few factors may be causing this lead, Schmidt said.

“I think Kim Reynolds is somewhat bulletproof right now,” he said. “DeJear is an interesting candidate and if you can get a good turnout, that could make a big difference, but even some Democrats believe she doesn’t have the experience right now.”