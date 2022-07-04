Iowa representative outlines work ahead for farm bill in 2023

Cindy Axne is a Democrat representing Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

Axne grew up in the Des Moines area and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Iowa and an MBA from Northwestern. She worked in private industry and for the state of Iowa before being elected to Congress in 2018, defeating incumbent Republican David Young. She was re-elected in 2020. Axne serves on the House Agriculture Committee.

IFT: You serve on the House Agriculture Committee. What are the top issues the committee is discussing this year?

AXNE: A top issue for the House Agriculture Committee this year has been preparing for the reauthorization of the farm bill next year. The 2018 Farm Bill is set to expire at the end of next September, and so the committee has been holding hearings with stakeholders, farmers and experts on different issues and titles within the farm bill to examine how the programs and policies set in place have worked for farmers and rural communities and where we can improve.

IFT: Right now Iowa has one Republican and one Democrat on that agriculture committee. How important is it to have someone from each party on the committee?

AXNE: I think it's very important for Iowa to have bipartisan representation on the Agriculture Committee. As we all know, agriculture is a significant economic driver for the entire state, both urban and rural areas, and so it’s very important that Iowa has strong representation on the committee.

Since I was first elected, I have made it a priority to work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, if that means delivering results for Iowa. For example, Rep. Randy Feenstra and I have worked well together to advocate on behalf of Iowa farmers. He also serves on the committee and recently joined me in introducing the House companion to Senator Grassley’s Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act — critical legislation to help ensure Iowa’s family cattle producers have access to fair markets. We also worked together when I stood up to my own party and voted in favor of his amendment to provide assistance to farmers who suffered losses during the derecho.

IFT: You have championed the infrastructure bill. What has that legislation meant for Midwestern states?

AXNE: I was proud to be the only member from the Iowa House delegation to vote in favor of this transformational law. This represents a wide range of investments in Iowa: from expanding internet access, repairing crumbling bridges and roads, reducing supply chain disruptions, and keeping our communities safe — all without raising taxes on middle-class Iowans, and many of these projects are underway!

IFT: Update us on the farm bill discussion. I know we are in the early stages, but what do you see happening with this farm bill or what can you tell us about what has happened so far in farm bill discussions in committee?

AXNE: We are still very much in the early stages of gathering information and reviewing the implementation of the 2018 farm bill. In fact, the committee won’t start writing the 2023 Farm Bill until next Congress.

However, the Committee is hard at work, and so far this year we’ve held over a dozen hearings on the farm bill and have many more scheduled.

It’s important we continue to provide strong support for the crop insurance program, develop new export markets, and provide ample resources to the conservation title to continue to build upon the significant success and interest in those programs.

And beyond strictly agriculture, I’m very interested in improving the rural development title to reduce red tape and make it easier for rural communities to access the many great programs at USDA for economic development. It’s absolutely critical that we support our rural communities and ensure they have access to the same opportunities and programs that urban communities do.

IFT: Update us about what is happening in regards to biofuels on Capitol Hill.

AXNE: As a co-chair of the House Biofuels Caucus, I am very excited about the work that we were able to accomplish this year. First, President Biden joined me in Menlo, Iowa, earlier this year to announce that his administration is taking emergency action to allow the sale of E15 this summer driving season due to the war in Ukraine tightening the global fuel supply.

This was a significant announcement for Iowa consumers to continue to have access to a cleaner, more affordable choice at the pump. It also provides certainty and additional markets for farmers and biofuel producers, but it is only short-term for this year and a permanent fix was needed.

I’m happy to say that earlier this month, the House passed the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act that will allow for permanent access to E15 during the summer months. The bill also included my legislation to provide $200 million for USDA’s biofuel infrastructure program to ensure more folks have access to E15 and higher blends of biofuels.

IFT: There is a great deal of concern about inflation and about the economy as a whole. What can Congress do to help with that situation?

AXNE: Every day, I hear from Iowans about how the rising costs of gas and food is impacting their families, and they’re being devastated. Let’s be clear that every single Member of Congress has a role to play in addressing inflation, and I’ve been hard at work doing just that. As I previously mentioned, the House passed the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, which will increase access to biofuels, help shore up the food and agriculture supply chain, and increase competition in the meat and poultry sectors which have long been dominated by the four largest meatpackers to drive prices down. We need the Senate to take up this bill immediately.

IFT: Democrats have struggled to get votes in rural areas. Why is that and what can they do to earn rural votes?

AXNE: It’s essential that we meet folks where they are and that we actively show up, listen to their concerns and deliver results. ... I’m always out in our communities hearing what’s on everyone’s minds and taking those concerns back with me to Washington. For example, we know that far too often, rural communities are being left behind. That’s why I released my Rural Prosperity Agenda, a package of bipartisan legislation that I'm pushing Congress to pass to ensure Iowans and all rural communities receive the investments they need to prosper.

