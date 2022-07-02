Iowa wine industry sees steady growth

MINDEN, Iowa — It’s a warm day in southwest Iowa as Andy Morse mows around several acres of grape vines hugging the slopes of his family’s vineyard.

Clusters of grapes adorn the vines, meaning wine-making season is on its way at Breezy Hills Vineyard & Winery.

“Everything looks pretty good at the moment,” says Morse, who helps manage the business owned by his mother, Roberta Morse.

Roberta and her late husband Darrell started the winery in November 2004.

“Dad farmed and had livestock, but the farm economy in the late 1990s was bad and he left farming,” Morse says. “He got into computer programming but he wanted to be involved in agriculture again. He did some research about the grape-growing history of the area, so he and Mom got started with 300 vines.”

Today, nearly 2,000 vines cover 3.5 acres of soil ideally suited for grape production.

The Loess Hills stretch from northwest Missouri into northwest Iowa. The soil is loose and crumbly, the result of strong winds depositing the soil into hills that rise from the Missouri River bottom ground.

As glaciers moved across the land during the Ice Ages, the soil was ground into a fine powder, and now reaches as deep as 300 feet in spots. As the glaciers melted, the soil was pushed down the river valley, and once the water receded, the exposed soil was deposited across the land by the prevailing winds from the west.

Eventually, the Loess Hills were formed.

Because of the loose composition of the soil, roots can grow deep into the ground in search of nutrients. The soil also drains easily.

The region has been certified as an American Viticultural Area. The district is a long and narrow tract of land along the Big Sioux and Missouri Rivers, covering 12,897 square miles (8,254,080 acres) from Hawarden, Iowa, to Craig, Missouri.

Some consumers prefer wines from specific areas, and growers may use their AVA designation on their bottles.

According to the Iowa Wine Growers Association, the state had approximately 30 acres in grape production in 2000. Today, those acres have grown to 1,050 with 100 licensed wineries and nearly 250 commercial vineyards across the state.

Those numbers continue to grow, says Christie Jensen, marketing and membership coordinator for the Iowa Wine Growers Association.

“The future of our industry looks to be strong, as we continue to help provide education and employment opportunities,” she says. “In 2016, the IWGA established the first registered apprenticeship program for the positions of cellar worker and winemaker. In 2021, the vineyard manager position was added to the program.”

Morse serves as a director on the IWGA board. He says traffic is pretty steady to the winery, adding a close proximity to Interstate 80 brings tourists to his location.

He believes the wine industry will continue to grow in Iowa.

“We have some really good marketing people on our board, and we have a couple of lobbyists who are helping us as well,” he says. “The growth in Iowa has not been a boom — it’s been steady, and that helps make sure we continue to do well.”

