Job opportunities for ag grads avoid pandemic drag

When pandemic-related shutdowns began in March 2020, there were concerns about how it would affect the new work force.

Students were set to graduate in a couple of months and businesses were shut down or operating at limited capacity, but the bigger concern in the eyes of Mike Gaul was for the 2021 graduates.

Gaul, a career services representative for the Iowa State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, said most 2020 graduates who had a job offer in hand were likely not to have it rescinded in the early months of the pandemic. But, he said that after more than one year of the pandemic, it was tough to know how companies would react to new hires.

“It was the shakeout of the next year that had me worried,” Gaul said. “I was surprised when we looked at our May (2021 graduates), I crunched our graduation placement rates and especially on the agribusiness side of things I was blown away. A lot of the majors, particularly in the production ag side of things, were in surprisingly good shape.”

While internship opportunities were hit hard, full-time offers stayed strong for the 2021 graduates. At graduation this past May, he said nearly 87% of the 94 graduates in the agribusiness major at Iowa State had a job in hand. Typically, Gaul said, a 50% rate on graduation day is considered good.

One field that has boomed during the pandemic is food science, Gaul said. As there is growing demand for high-quality food and new technologies, he said there are many new jobs available for those areas.