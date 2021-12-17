Kinzenbaw launched company at age 21

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on ag equipment inventors past and present from the Midwest.

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — Jon Kinzenbaw has created and accomplished much in his lifetime, but back in 1965 he may have considered starting his business more of a back-up plan.

“My first choice would have been to farm,” Kinzenbaw said. “But since Dad couldn’t afford to start me farming, my second choice was to go out and get a job.”

Kinzenbaw said his dad and uncle rarely had a mechanic from a dealership out to help fix their tractors, so he was able to learn a lot about how equipment worked. When he turned 18 and couldn’t farm full time, he set out to keep working with machines.

He would build refrigerators, at a local plant, work at an implement dealership and service trucks at a truck stop. Soon, he opened his own welding and repair business, and his ideas started to take off.

He started Kinze at 21 years old, growing it into a household name for many families in agriculture. From his first patented product — a high-clearance, variable-width moldboard plow — and the first set of grain carts the company produced in 1971, Kinzenbaw, who serves as CEO at the company, has had a drive to keep seeing innovation in agriculture.

That drive has carried into one of the core values of the company, and in his own family. Susanne Veatch, Kinzenbaw’s daughter, serves as the president and chief marketing officer of the company and said the business was a part of their family growing up.