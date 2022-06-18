Middle-of-nowhere barn hosts concerts

The public has this idea that concerts are something held in shiny concert halls or arenas in large cities. But Codfish Hollow breaks all those rules.

First, there’s the name.

“I think it has something to do with trail riders,” says Angie Lichter, one of the people who run the venue. “It has always been the Codfish Hollow barn, even before we had concerts here.”

And that brings us to the second thing. Codfish Hollow is a barn. Not some building constructed to look like a barn, it’s a real working barn that was built in 1954 and spent most of its history holding hay bales instead of Stratocasters and microphones.

The barn also isn’t in a big city. Heck, it isn’t even in a little town. It’s out in the country near Maquoketa, Iowa.

And yet, despite breaking all those rules, Codfish Hollow works. Every summer the small group of people who run this operation as a side-business hold 20 to 25 shows in this old barn.

“It started in 2009,” Lichter says.

That was when Sean Moeller approached Aric Keil about finding a barn to host a show. Moeller had started Daytrotter, a recording studio that specialized in indie acts, just a couple of years earlier. Moeller was trying to put together a tour of some of those musicians that would be a barn tour.

Keil knew Shawn and Tiffany Biehl. Biehl’s family owned the barn. It was built by her grandfather, Arnold Stamp.

The barn was unusual even before it was a concert venue. It is a version of a round barn.

The Biehls decided to host one of Moeller’s shows. Of course, the show was only in 10 days or so and the barn was still partially filled with hay and there was work to do. Still, once the first concert was completed the idea took hold.

Friends joined the effort. Lichter became the public relations person. Curt Lichter became a production director. Bob Siegwarth and Pete Kunau eventually joined the crew.

“Literally, we looked at each other and said, ‘That was way cool,’” Lichter says. “We could do it again.”

Since then the barn has hosted concerts every year. COVID limited that effort for a couple years. But this year a full season is planned.

The six or eight people who plan the season and run the operation at the barn all have other jobs. This is a labor of love, Lichter says. And, in a way, that connects them to the musicians who rock the barn. Some of those musicians are famous. Others are little known when they come but become famous later. Others are talented but never become household names. But all are people who love to make music.

“People put performers on a pedestal,” Lichter says. “But they’re normal people. They just want to show some of their talent.”

And when those musicians connect with the intimate crowd in this converted barn it can be special.

“That’s the magic,” Lichter says.

