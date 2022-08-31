National, regional laws continue to increase E15 access

When Iowa lawmakers passed legislation to promote the use of E15 blends of ethanol in the state this spring, it was seen as a big step for the renewable fuels industry. When the U.S. Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act last month, it also included good news for biofuel producers.

“It’s got a lot for biofuels in there,” says Geoff Cooper, president of the Renewable Fuels Association.

The new federal legislation may be the best thing to come out of Congress regarding biofuels since the renewable fuels standard was approved 15 years ago, Cooper says.

“We think it’s that big of a deal, specifically for biofuels,” he says.

The federal legislation passed last month and signed by President Joe Biden includes several important provisions, Cooper says. Among those provisions are $500 million to the United States Department of Agriculture for a biofuel infrastructure grant program. Those grants could go to retailers or terminals to upgrade infrastructure to be compatible with biofuels. That program could be a big boost to E15 or higher blends of ethanol.

A second provision is an extension of the existing tax credit program aimed at carbon sequestration projects and carbon capture projects. Those could apply toward carbon pipelines but could also apply to efforts to use CO2 from ethanol plants rather than releasing it. Another tax credit that was extended is aimed at sustainable aviation fuel, and a third is for second-generation biofuels, such as cellulosic ethanol.

And the credit for biodiesel and renewable diesel was extended. Low carbon fuel could also benefit from a clean fuel production tax credit.

Those various items will all help boost biofuels, Cooper says.

And he says there are efforts underway to try to encourage or incentivize the use of E15. Eight states, including Iowa and Illinois, are pushing to get a federal allowance to use E15 in the summer. The Biden administration is working on a rule that might do that as well but it is encouraging Congress to act, arguing that Congressional action would be more likely to withstand a court challenge than would a move by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Meanwhile, in Iowa, industry leaders say the implementation of the law passed this spring is going well and that it should help to make E15 blends more available to consumers in the state.

“I think it puts the retailers in the state in a better position,” says Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

Retailers are required to have E15 in at least one pump by 2026. There are exemptions for some small retailers and grant money to help retailers make any infrastructure upgrades necessary.

“We’re trying to make it work for everyone,” Shaw says. “We are having a constructive conversations with retailers.”