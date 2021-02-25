Remembering two giants of Iowa agriculture

Well-known Iowa agricultural leaders Paul Johnson and Merlin Plagge both died recently. Johnson, 79, was a farmer, state legislator and conservation leader in Iowa and nationally. Plagge, 91, was a former president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

“Paul never gave up trying to speak out on the need for conservation and taking care of our natural resources,” said Mark Rasmussen, head of the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University.

It was Johnson’s legislation in the 1980s that led to the start of the Leopold Center.

“Even in retirement he kept writing,” Rasmussen said. “He celebrated the achievements we have made even when there was backsliding. But he would also note that agriculture has a long way to go in terms of achieving conservation goals.”

Johnson grew up in South Dakota and graduated from high school in suburban Chicago. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in forest ecology at the University of Michigan before joining the U.S. Forest Service. He also served in the Peace Corps in Africa.

He eventually settled on a farm near Decorah in northeast Iowa and was elected to the Iowa legislature, where he served from 1985-91. He helped author the Iowa Groundwater Protection Act of 1987 and was one of the architects of the Iowa Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) Program.

After leaving the legislature he served as chief of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service from 1994-97 and was head of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources from 1999 to 2000.