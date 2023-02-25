Enrollment may be declining and funding may be insufficient, but Brian Robinson believes there is no better place to education children than a rural school.

“We are blessed to be in rural Missouri, with families that are supportive of our district,” says Robinson, who serves as superintendent of schools for the Winston R-VI school district in Winston, Mo., and is on the board of the Missouri Association of Rural Education

“This is a great place for kids to go to school. We want it to be the high point of their day.”

Robinson says most rural schools are faced with declining enrollment, adding it has gotten worse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago. He says affordable housing is also an issue in his district, which is located about 60 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Funding is a constant issue, Robinson says.

“If it weren’t for the local community support, we would be in bad shape,” he says. “State funding hasn’t increased in 18 years. The last time the funding formula was changed was in 2005, but that’s not just a rural school issue. I’ve been superintendent for 18 years, and this is the first year that transportation funding has been what it’s supposed to be because of the COVID funding from the federal government.”

Robinson’s school district is also looking for teachers, a common refrain heard in many districts.

“It’s been an issue for rural schools for years, but now it’s an urban issue as well,” he says. “There just aren’t enough teachers in the pipeline to fill the need. We’ve had a couple positions open for a couple months with no applicants. There is a lot of competition.”

The competition for funding increased in Iowa as the state legislature passed a law in January 2023 earmarking money for students to attend private schools.

Under the law proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, all public school students and thousands of private school students now are eligible to receive a $7,600 education savings account to pay for tuition at a private school along with other expenses such as tutoring. The program is expected to cost $107 million in the first year.

By 2027, the money will be open to all students in public and private schools regardless of income, and is expected to cost $345 million.

The legislature also passed a 3% per pupil increase in the school funding formula.

“That’s half or less than the rate of inflation,” says Margaret Buckton with the Rural Schools Advocates of Iowa. “If your enrollment is declining, you’re going to be getting less money than you were before. And most of our private schools are in urban areas, although you see some in northwest and northeast Iowa.”

She says along with teacher shortages, rural schools are dealing with things like a shortage of bus drivers.

“We have several school superintendents who are also driving buses,” Buckton says.

Cybersecurity and other necessary improvements in technology are also eating into the coffers of rural schools.

“There are so many software systems you need now, and that expense includes training,” she says.

Buckton says work must also be done to make sure school funding formulas recognizes poverty.

“In the southern part of the state, about 50% of students are eating free or reduced lunches,” she says. “The state average is 41%. There is not a poverty factor in our formula.”

Buckton says the operational sharing incentive has been extended through 2034, helping schools who share positions such as superintendent.