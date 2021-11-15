Soybean leader sees progress in export markets, crop tech

Kevin Scott farms in Valley Springs, South Dakota, right on the border with Iowa and Minnesota, and serves as the president of the American Soybean Association. He has served on numerous ASA committees, including Trade Policy and International Affairs, as well as served on the U.S. Soybean Export Council board of directors.
He sat down with IFT to answer a few questions about the future of soybeans as exports and supply-chain issues dominate the headlines.
IFT: You said you are still working on harvest. How has harvest gone for you so far, and how have you felt about this season?
SCOTT: Our season started out dry. I’m a half mile north of Iowa, right on the Minnesota border, so I can see Iowa from here, and I know it was dry. After the Fourth of July we started getting some beneficial rain. Our crop was pretty good this year and I’m satisfied with our yields. Our moisture situation — we were a small portion of South Dakota that was sitting pretty good. The rest of the state had some issues, but we live close enough to Minnesota and Iowa that it worked out this year.
IFT: How have supply chain issues affected soybean farmers you represent? You said fertilizer will be a big issue for you. Is that one of the main issues coming up?
SCOTT: One of the issues that stares most of our farmers in the face is the price of our product this year has skyrocketed. Part of that blame is COVID-
related issues as far as transportation — getting product where it needs to be — but others are tariffs being added to fertilizer exporters in other countries. Some of those products are harder to get because they aren’t really in our market. They’ve been tariffed out.
We are pushing back a little bit with the American Soybean Association, writing letters and having conversations around those sorts of things to try and get the bigger supply available. Whether that will happen by spring, it’s hard to say.
There are a lot of potential chemical issues. Receiving post (emergence) sprays like Roundup is sounding like it is hard to come by, along with Liberty. We aren’t really sure what we are short of yet, but it sounds like we are going to be short of a lot of stuff.
IFT: You mentioned tariffs. Obviously exports are a huge part of the success of soybeans, but we are coming up at the end of the Phase 1 trade deal with China. Have there been any updates on futures trade deals?
SCOTT: That’s a good question. We’ve been a little bit nervous about the appointments in the U.S. trade relations office, about filling the post and getting people there to get on the phones and get into other countries and talk about trade issues. We export 50-60% of what we produce here in the United States, so getting product to the market is critical, but having a market out there is very important. Along with the United States Export Council, we are pursuing and pushing as many markets as we can — trying to diversify and keep all the eggs out of that one basket of China.
Phase 1 as you mentioned is kind of coming to the end and we would love to see the next phase of that implemented, but there has not been a lot of talk around that No. 2 proposal yet. We are not unhappy with the amount of soybeans that the Chinese have taken, meat exports have been pretty good and corn exports are quite good, so we can’t be totally unhappy with that. When we end an agreement you always wonder what the next phase is going to be. We know China, and they are very good marketers and buyers, so they will try to gain an advantage over the marketplace — so we need to pay attention to that.
IFT: Dicamba is a hot topic around soybeans every year, particularly in May and June. Many soybean farmers use it. Where do you stand at the ASA and what do you feel needs to be done as far as labels and oversight?
SCOTT: We are for products that help us be sustainable on the farm. If we can’t grow soybeans because there’s a limiting weed species that can’t be controlled with a current herbicide, we need all the options we can get in the field. All these products are good for the sustainability of soybean farmers. We are for dicamba — or we are for options is the way I should say that.
Is dicamba an easy product to use? No. It’s an old product — I’ve farmed for 40 years and used dicamba for many of those on the corn side. We are cautious about its use, and we know there are places for it and there are places to stay away from it. I wish it was safe to use year-round on all these crops without damage, but it isn’t. It’s a hard thing to get used to. We need to stay vigilant or we will lose a lot of products, including this.
IFT: Looking at soybeans, it’s been surprising to hear some of the yields in more drought-stricken areas. Soybeans seem to be showing more resilience. When it comes to genetics, what are you seeing for progress and what might the future look like?
SCOTT: In 40 years I’ve seen a lot. Progress has been pretty phenomenal, but it wasn’t until the last 10-15 years that seed companies took an interest in the genetics of the plant and figuring out the genome and working on specific areas in that plant that could add resistance to chemicals or bugs. It hasn’t been developed as quickly as corn has been, but lately there’s been a resurgence in development of that seed.
With genetically modified products, the public had a bad taste in their mouth for that, but I think the things we are seeing could have been phenomenal by now had there not been public resistance to our seed traits. I wonder what we could have had on the soybean side if there hadn’t been resistance to modifying that plant. I see great potential there in our sustainability and our ability to sequester carbon and how much CO2 we can suck out of the air. Our genetics are critical in that area.
I’m getting a little closer to the end of my run as a farmer, but I have kids and grandkids that I’m hoping will reap some of those benefits.