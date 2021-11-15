Soybean leader sees progress in export markets, crop tech

Kevin Scott farms in Valley Springs, South Dakota, right on the border with Iowa and Minnesota, and serves as the president of the American Soybean Association. He has served on numerous ASA committees, including Trade Policy and International Affairs, as well as served on the U.S. Soybean Export Council board of directors.

He sat down with IFT to answer a few questions about the future of soybeans as exports and supply-chain issues dominate the headlines.

IFT: You said you are still working on harvest. How has harvest gone for you so far, and how have you felt about this season?

SCOTT: Our season started out dry. I’m a half mile north of Iowa, right on the Minnesota border, so I can see Iowa from here, and I know it was dry. After the Fourth of July we started getting some beneficial rain. Our crop was pretty good this year and I’m satisfied with our yields. Our moisture situation — we were a small portion of South Dakota that was sitting pretty good. The rest of the state had some issues, but we live close enough to Minnesota and Iowa that it worked out this year.

IFT: How have supply chain issues affected soybean farmers you represent? You said fertilizer will be a big issue for you. Is that one of the main issues coming up?

SCOTT: One of the issues that stares most of our farmers in the face is the price of our product this year has skyrocketed. Part of that blame is COVID-

related issues as far as transportation — getting product where it needs to be — but others are tariffs being added to fertilizer exporters in other countries. Some of those products are harder to get because they aren’t really in our market. They’ve been tariffed out.