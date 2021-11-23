Student’s research reaches global ears

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on youth under 18 making a difference or growing a business.

MASON CITY, Iowa — What started as a high school research project for Kale DiMarco turned into a presentation at a global conference.

DiMarco, a junior at Mason City High School in northern Iowa, took part in the Global Youth Institute this past October, a program within the World Food Prize Foundation where 200 students around the world present and discuss various topics with Nobel and World Food Prize laureates.

DiMarco said being able to converse with these experts was a great experience — and a little scary.

“There were a lot of professors, field experts, politicians and even a speaker from the United Nations — a lot of important people,” DiMarco said. “The first time (at the state competition) it wasn’t so intimidating, but (at the global level) it was a step up. It was kind of intimidating.”

The program starts every year with the Iowa Youth Institute, typically held in late April. Dawn Guritz, an English teacher at Mason City High School who advised DiMarco, said she likes to have the initial drafts of papers from her students before spring break so they can fine tune or address anything that may need more research.

The top students that present at the state level advance to the Global Youth Institute, which is normally held in Des Moines, but was held virtually this year Oct. 18-22.

“The extent of the research that kids do and the work that goes into writing a research paper wasn’t in the curriculum as well as I would have liked, so I helped get this started,” Guritz said.