Study: Inflation hits harder in rural areas

The rapid rise of inflation was caused by a number of sources including spending demand and a housing shortage.
David Peters, Extension sociologist with Iowa State University, recently completed work comparing the impact of inflation on rural consumers from 2021 to 2022.
“This current round of inflation is caused by three main factors,” he says. “First, there is strong pent-up demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Households reduced purchasing during the pandemic, yet also saved more money due to reduced spending, wage gains and government payments. Now, households are making these delayed purchases and have the money to bid up prices.
“Second, there is a scarcity of goods caused by strong demand but also a lack of consumer products from continued supply chain disruptions. Third, demand for housing and services has also increased. Home prices and rents have risen as demand for housing has outstripped supply, due to slow home building caused by the Great Recession of 2008.”
He used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. He and his team applied inflation rates to household spending patterns, gathering data from the Consumer Expenditure Survey for 2020.
“We adjust incomes to account for recent wage gains which offset the impact of inflation,” Peters says. “Linking inflation rates and spending patterns by specific goods and services allows us to gauge cost of inflation on household budgets.
“For example, high inflation will have a minimal impact if households spend a small fraction of their income on that good or service. By contrast, moderate inflation will take a bigger bite off household budgets if it is a major expense.”
The results suggest those living in cities with less than 2,500 or living outside of communities are more vulnerable.
Peters says in 2021, rural household post-tax income stood at $58,625. He says about 84% of rural incomes went to expenses, leaving $9,354 in disposable income for savings and unanticipated expenses.
“By 2022, expenses rose by 9.2% overall, but earnings also rose by 2.6%,” Peters says. “The net effect cut rural disposable incomes by 38.0%, reducing the cushion to only $5,800. Expenses now consume 90% of take-home pay.”
The high cost of fuel represents the largest impact.
“Rural people are paying $919 more for gasoline than they did one year ago. The cost of used vehicles and health care insurance has risen by about $515 each,” Peters says.
The cost to just maintain a rural home has also grown.
“Fuel oil for home heating now costs an extra $262. The costs of owning a home rose by an extra $256 (includes home maintenance, repair and other services), and electricity bills are now $207 higher than one year ago,” Peters says.
“The cost of prepackaged and frozen meals, snacks, condiments, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages is up $186. ... Home furnishings, appliances, and electronics now cost rural households an extra $174 compared to 2021.”
Peters believes issues with inflation will continue.
“Overall, inflation has severely reduced the disposable incomes of rural Americans, while the impact on urban households has been less severe because of higher incomes,” Peters says.