Supply chain issues hit farmers, with no end in sight

MILO, Iowa — Duane and Mary Jo Ohnemus stand by a John Deere tractor as they take a break from the fall harvest.

“It’s really just starting to hit us,” Duane says of the supply chain problems that have been affecting many industries lately, pushing prices higher for some items and making others difficult to obtain. “It hasn’t been that much of an issue until now.”

But Ohnemus is finding that getting spare parts for his machinery is starting to become a challenge. That has been exacerbated by the strike at Deere. Getting a tire when one goes bad, or getting a metal gate when one breaks, or trying to line up fertilizer applications or buy fuel are all becoming just a little bit more difficult and pricey.

“This year has been profitable, but …” He leaves the word hanging in the air. If fertilizer prices continue to shoot up or if other crop inputs should skyrocket or become difficult to obtain, the situation for next year may not look quite so profitable.

“We can’t plant all soybeans,” he says, referring to the fact corn requires more fertilizer inputs.

The couple grows corn, beans and hay and also has a small cow-calf operation. When the COVID-19 crisis hit in 2020, the occasional side of beef they would sell to friends and neighbors suddenly turned into selling as many sides as they could get processed at the busy meat locker. They saw the agricultural market change in ways both bold and subtle.

What is happening to the economy now is largely a response to the gyration the economy went through in the past year and a half, says Erkut Sonmez, a professor of supply chain systems and analytics at the University of Nebraska.