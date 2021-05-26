Too early to tell how solar farms impact land value

There has been a push in recent years to harness more renewable energy, but questions remain about how those practices will impact farmers.

In April, solar company Clenera announced it was building a 100 megawatt solar farm near Coggon, Iowa, with the power being purchased by the Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) for use in its system. The project will be built on 750 acres in Linn County on a 25-year power-purchase agreement.

While construction has yet to start, one neighbor, Tom Robinson, voiced his concerns about the solar farm.

Among other issues, Robinson said he is worried about what the project will do to the property values of the homes and ground in the area.

“I’m 66 and my wife is 65,” he said. “Who knows how long it will be there, but I’m assuming at some point, we might want to sell and then what are we going to do? I’m reasonably assured that side effects are going to be negative toward our property values.”

Jim Rebhuhn with Hertz Farm Management in Mount Vernon, Iowa, said land values typically increase as possible revenue-producing items, such as wind turbines, are added to farmland, but with solar being a fairly new technology in the area it is too soon to tell how that will impact sales.

“A farm with one or more wind turbines on it will sell more than one without, generally speaking,” Rebhuhn said. “A buyer will see additional revenue streams there, so they will capitalize that back into the land value. Solar panels are a newer phenomenon, and I haven’t seen many sold with solar panels on them.”