ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack opened his Commodity Classic address by stating agriculture in the United States has recently posted some of its highest profits ever. However, he noted, that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“In those record-setting years, nearly 50% of our farmers, ranchers and producers lost money,” he said. “Another 40% of those make some money, but the majority of the money they make comes from off-farm income.”

He said the largest producers are making incredibly high profits, which has offset the losses seen by the lower end of the spectrum. Vilsack said he looked into why this is, and in his research came upon one of the first agricultural reports after the Department of Agriculture was established in 1862. They saw signs of similar concerns then as well.

“They wrote a book about the activities in the department, and the first 25 pages are a preamble … where he raised his concern about the consolidation of land ownership,” he said.

As farming has become more expensive, those who consolidated into larger farms saw more profits as they spread the cost over a larger base, Vilsack said. That leads to big farms and fewer farmers, with the impact stretching beyond agriculture.

“There was an impact on the communities where these farmers lived,” Vilsack said. “There were fewer customers for that small-town business on Main Street, fewer kids in the school, fewer people that can support a hospital. Rural America, the heartbeat of this notion of a middle class, began to be challenged.”

In response, Vilsack’s USDA

recently announced a $500 million dollar effort to boost domestic fertilizer production and find ways to decrease input costs for farmers. During his speech, he announced another $29 million of grants to businesses looking to modernize equipment and facilities to boost production.

Throughout the rest of Vilsack’s address to farmers at Commodity Classic, he touched on building trade through the Market Access Program and continuing to stand up for the U.S. in its current trade deals, including Mexico’s recent challenge on importing GMO corn.

He said Mexico’s decision to not import GMO white corn went against the U.S.-Mexico-

Canada Agreement, and they hope to resolve the issue soon.

After his speech, Vilsack signed multiple agreements in front of the large crowd at the event. The first was an agreement with the Iowa Soybean Association, awarding the organization a $95 million grant for the creation of the Midwest Climate Smart commodity program, administered by the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund. The program provides financial incentives for farmers in 12 Midwestern states to implement farm practices resulting in positive environmental outcomes.

Iowa Soybean Association president Randy Miller said he is excited about what this will create moving forward.

“These funds represent a unique and historic opportunity that will accelerate the public and private partnerships needed to achieve sustained improvements in air and water quality,” Miller said.

Vilsack also signed an agreement with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation focused on biodiversity and soil health. He said the agreement promotes a “significant expansion” of cover crops.

“It will reinforce the notion that farmers and ranchers are great stewards of the land and water,” Vilsack said.