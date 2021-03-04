Vilsack puts focus on pandemic relief

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack used his first press conference as secretary to announce the USDA would invest $42.3 million to help rural residents gain access to health care.

Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa who served for eight years as Secretary of Agriculture in the Obama administration, was officially confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a 92-7 vote Feb. 23, and two days later he held his first press call.

The $42 million in new funding would be aimed at helping rural areas to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Vilsack told reporters.

“I think it’s fair to say the country’s priority … is containing the pandemic,” Vilsack said.

He said a lack of health insurance, a lack of access to health care and other factors have made dealing with COVID-19 different and in some ways more difficult in rural areas. Because of that, he said the Biden administration has extended a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act insurance plans to May 15 and has worked to improve other programs, such as those dealing with meals in schools and other food assistance.

He said programs such as the food box program, which was aimed at providing food for food banks, were good but not perfect and the USDA will work to improve those. As an example, he said some food banks weren’t equipped with refrigeration to store perishable items and in some circumstances the cost of preparing the food boxes was high.

Vilsack said he had already heard from agricultural organizations regarding issues related to the CFAP program which provided loans to businesses trying to deal with COVID-19 issues. The USDA is working to address those concerns, he added.