Vilsack puts focus on pandemic relief

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack used his first press conference as secretary to announce the USDA would invest $42.3 million to help rural residents gain access to health care.
Vilsack, the former governor of Iowa who served for eight years as Secretary of Agriculture in the Obama administration, was officially confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a 92-7 vote Feb. 23, and two days later he held his first press call.
The $42 million in new funding would be aimed at helping rural areas to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Vilsack told reporters.
“I think it’s fair to say the country’s priority … is containing the pandemic,” Vilsack said.
He said a lack of health insurance, a lack of access to health care and other factors have made dealing with COVID-19 different and in some ways more difficult in rural areas. Because of that, he said the Biden administration has extended a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act insurance plans to May 15 and has worked to improve other programs, such as those dealing with meals in schools and other food assistance.
He said programs such as the food box program, which was aimed at providing food for food banks, were good but not perfect and the USDA will work to improve those. As an example, he said some food banks weren’t equipped with refrigeration to store perishable items and in some circumstances the cost of preparing the food boxes was high.
Vilsack said he had already heard from agricultural organizations regarding issues related to the CFAP program which provided loans to businesses trying to deal with COVID-19 issues. The USDA is working to address those concerns, he added.
“The bottom line is that we want to do this the right way,” he said.
Trade and climate are likely to remain major topics of discussion in agriculture, and Vilsack briefly addressed both issues.
On the subject of trade he said China has made significant purchases of U.S. agricultural products “which is obviously good news for farmers.” But he said it is also important for the United States to have multiple markets and market opportunities. Countries in Southeast Asia and the United Kingdom may offer opportunities for trade agreements, he said.
On the subject of climate,
Vilsack did not offer a timeline for specific new programs. But he said the United States is poised to be a leader on climate and that agriculture can benefit from that move.
“The president has a vision of net zero emissions for U.S. agriculture,” Vilsack said.
That is not going to happen in a single administration or even in multiple administrations, but he said the process can begin now.
“We don’t have a day to waste on this,” he said.
Finally, Vilsack said agriculture faces unique challenges and the USDA needs to be working to help farmers face those challenges. The vast majority of farmers do not make the majority of their income from agriculture.
“Tell me another occupation where 90% of people involved in it are not making the majority of the money they do make from it,” he said.
The USDA needs to help those farmers to be able to make a living from farming, he said.