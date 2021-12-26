Weather and politics divide Midwestern farmers in 2021

It was a year that began with shutdowns and masks and ended with skyrocketing land prices and input costs.

A year ago, everyone was looking forward to the end of 2020 — 2021 couldn’t help but be better. In most ways it was, but it’s probably safe to say that December of 2021 doesn’t look like what most farmers pictured a year ago.

“Unpredictable might be the best word to describe 2021,” says Craig Hill, outgoing president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

Some of that unpredictability was good. Yields were good for most farmers. Commodity prices were good. The world is in a better place in regards to COVID than it was a year ago. Land prices are going up.

But it was a also a year of uncertain weather, of a slower-than expected recovery from COVID, and of surprising supply chain difficulties and increases in farm input costs.

COVID recovery

The world has recovered from some of the worst of COVID and vaccines have become widely available, but many Americans have decided not to get vaccinated and there have been political battles over both vaccines and other mitigation methods, such as the wearing of masks. All of that has slowed the recovery, and COVID has not completely gone away.

Politics

The year began with a crowd of people attacking the U.S. Capitol in what appeared to be a failed attempt to stop the naming of a new president on Jan. 6. But Joe Biden was inaugurated two weeks later, and that meant a change in agricultural leadership. Tom Vilsack returned for a second stint as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.