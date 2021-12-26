Weather and politics divide Midwestern farmers in 2021

It was a year that began with shutdowns and masks and ended with skyrocketing land prices and input costs.
A year ago, everyone was looking forward to the end of 2020 — 2021 couldn’t help but be better. In most ways it was, but it’s probably safe to say that December of 2021 doesn’t look like what most farmers pictured a year ago.
“Unpredictable might be the best word to describe 2021,” says Craig Hill, outgoing president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.
Some of that unpredictability was good. Yields were good for most farmers. Commodity prices were good. The world is in a better place in regards to COVID than it was a year ago. Land prices are going up.
But it was a also a year of uncertain weather, of a slower-than expected recovery from COVID, and of surprising supply chain difficulties and increases in farm input costs.
COVID recovery
The world has recovered from some of the worst of COVID and vaccines have become widely available, but many Americans have decided not to get vaccinated and there have been political battles over both vaccines and other mitigation methods, such as the wearing of masks. All of that has slowed the recovery, and COVID has not completely gone away.
Politics
The year began with a crowd of people attacking the U.S. Capitol in what appeared to be a failed attempt to stop the naming of a new president on Jan. 6. But Joe Biden was inaugurated two weeks later, and that meant a change in agricultural leadership. Tom Vilsack returned for a second stint as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
Many farmers were concerned about whether the Biden administration would enact onerous new taxes or regulations. But after a year, leaders of most farm organizations said those things appeared unlikely, and they were able to work with the Biden administration.
That’s not to say there aren’t political battles happening in Washington, D.C. Issues such as the Waters of the United States and the Renewable Fuel Standard continue to be hotly debated.
The Biden administration pushed a COVID relief bill through Congress early in the year, and an infrastructure bill late in the year. There is still debate over the so-called Build Back Better Act, which includes infrastructure funding and money for an assortment of items ranging from climate to preschool education.
The good news for farmers, according to Iowa State University Economist Chad Hart, is that the infrastructure bill included a number of important items for agriculture. Just about every president comes to the White House pledging to pass an infrastructure bill, he says. Biden succeeded.
Trade and prices
While China may not meet the Phase 1 levels of its agreement with the United States, trade with China was brisk in 2021 and the tension of the two-year trade war seemed to wane. Worldwide demand for agricultural goods picked up as COVID receded and prices soared.
Land values also shot up. As an example, last year’s land price survey from Iowa State University showed an increase in farmland values in the state by 1.7%. This December, ISU officials announced values were up 29% over the previous year. Unfortunately, input costs are also going up.
Weather
This year brought lots of weather variety for farmers across the Midwest. In Missouri, heavy spring rains delayed planting or forced replanting, and many farmers planted soybeans in late July or even early August after floodwaters receded. The late soybeans did relatively well.
“We had the right weather,” says Mark Scott, who farms in Lincoln and St. Charles counties in east central Missouri. “We didn’t get a freeze for a long time. They were able to completely mature before we got a frost. I’m thankful for what I got.”
In Iowa, 76.16% of the state was in drought by June 22, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. More than half of the state remained in drought for most of the summer, and at times in the fall. In August, more than 10% of the state was in the Drought Monitor’s level 3 “Extreme Drought.”
“Fortunately we got some late rain, otherwise it’d be really dry,” says Gentry Sorenson, an Iowa State University agronomist based in north central Iowa.
Illinois saw a mix, with parts of the state seeing drought throughout the growing season while others saw significant rainfall.
Livestock opportunities
This year saw announcements that the local packing capacity would be expanding. In June, the Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company announced it would build a 1,500 head per day beef processing plant in Mills County, Iowa. In November, American Foods Group announced it plans to build a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri, which would process 2,400 cattle per day once it is fully operational.
Livestock specialists say the processing plants give producers more opportunities to finish cattle and maybe realize more profit.
“Having a company like this in Missouri will undoubtedly help producers here and in surrounding states,” Mike Deering, executive vice president of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, says of the Warren County plant.
Supply chain challenges
The ag industry has faced supply chain issues in 2021, with difficulty getting equipment and materials at times.
“Some of it’s still COVID-related,” Hart says. “Some of it’s issues that were problems before COVID, but COVID really increased them. And then there’s some that had nothing to do with COVID.”
Jayson Lusk, head of the ag economics department at Purdue University, says the challenge of finding labor is a key factor.
“One of the big impacts is on labor issues, the challenge of trying to find workers, and when you can find them having to pay them more,” he says.
Implement dealers have struggled to get equipment on the lot to sell.
Kurt Childs, manager at the Ennis Implement Case-IH dealership in Mexico, Missouri, says it has been tough keeping both new and used equipment on the lot.
“We’re low on both,” he says. “New equipment is slow coming in, and we’ve had several orders get canceled. Most of the new things we have, have been sold.”
Childs says uncertainty and things being different has been the story of 2021.
“This year’s been really strange,” he says.