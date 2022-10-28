1972 a historic year for ag equipment

As some will no doubt remember, it was during the summer of 1972 the U.S. negotiated a massive grain deal with the Soviet Union which agreed to buy (on credit) some 440 million bushels of wheat for $750 million over a three-year period. Instead of purchasing over the three years per the agreement, the Soviets bought the entire allocation in a month, sending shock waves throughout global grain markets.
According to one government report, the controversial deal gobbled up 30% of the U.S. wheat crop and 80% of domestic wheat consumption.
Wheat prices took off like an F-16 — soaring from $1.51 to $4.45 within a year, while corn roared from $1.15 to $2.68 and beans from $3.30 to nearly $9.
The wheat deal jump-started a boom time for farmers, ag equipment makers and dealers.
It also proved to be an ideal time for a little-known Japanese tractor maker to put down roots in the U.S. Just a couple of years after it had begun selling its L Series compact tractor in the U.S., the Kubota Tractor Corp. was officially founded in California in 1972.
Simple and rugged, the plucky 2-cylinder diesel L Series compacts soon found homes on rural properties, work sites, orchards and vineyards, as well as farms with other specialty crops. Soon, the scrappy upstart branched into construction and other residential equipment.
Now headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, Kubota Mfg. has more than 1,000 dealers in the U.S. and offers tractors up to 200 horsepower, hay tools, along with utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, compact excavators, track loaders and more.
The company recently reported the sale of its 3 millionth unit … not bad for a new kid on the block.
A little closer to home, the early ’70s was also an important time for an industrious farmer and equipment pioneer from Williamsburg, Iowa, Jon Kinzenbaw. After a wet and difficult harvest in 1971, Kinzenbaw set out to design a new kind of grain cart that would better handle wet, muddy conditions.
Kinzenbaw built a prototype, and in 1972 introduced the initial production run of eight, 400-bushel 2-wheel grain carts. He quickly sold them all. To commemorate the 50th anniversary, Kinze did a national search to find the oldest units still running.
Two of those eight from the initial build were found still operating on farms today. Michael Douglas from Henry County, Kentucky, and Jeremy Smart from Peebles, Ohio, both own carts from that historic first run.
They recently traveled to Kinze’s headquarters in Williamsburg where they met with Jon Kinzenbaw, toured the Kinze facilities, and got a private tour of Kinzenbaw’s tractor collection.
The summer of 1972 was also significant for John Deere, which introduced its 30 Series tractors — the “Sound Idea” Generation II tractors — with the first designed-from-scratch integrated tractor cab, the iconic Sound-Gard body.
For a company long known for breaking new ground, the introduction of the Generation II tractors 50 years ago was one of the pivotal events in the company’s history. At least that’s the view of Charlie Gause, retired Deere marketing vice president, who fondly remembers those exciting (and long) summer days of 1972.
“You’re hitting one of my favorite subjects — it was a special time in my life,” Gause said during a recent interview.
As the first marketing manager at Waterloo Tractor Works, Gause was one of the masterminds and bandleaders of that 1972 introduction.
To accommodate the crowds of Deere dealers, instructors, multiple field stations and some 120 tractors, Gause and his marketing team took over a large chunk of the Waterloo airport grounds, converting the landmark geodesic dome into a “Tractorsphere.”
From June through August 1972, more than 5,000 dealer personnel from the U.S., Canada and around the world descended upon Waterloo where they were introduced to a new line of tractors unlike any they had ever seen.
Until that time, tractor cabs were will-fit models, and customer take-rates were low, according to Gause.
“They were hot in the summer, they were noisy, and they were dusty,” he said.
The Sound-Gard body changed everything. Isolated from the tractor chassis, the Sound-Gard body was quiet (by 1970s standards), kept out dust and debris and offered excellent visibility to the front wheels and to the rear drawbar.
The big customer reveal took place Aug. 19, 1972 — when dealers throughout North America simultaneously unwrapped the new lineup to their customers, with tractors spec’d, priced and ordered on the spot.
How big a deal were the 30 Series?
“Customer acceptance was just unbelievable,” Gause said. “Turns out we couldn’t build enough of them fast enough.”
That set the tone as the Generation II tractors went on to become some of the best-selling models in Deere’s long history.
There are plenty of early 30 Series still earning their keep. In fact, a 1973 model year 4430 can fetch as much as $25,000 or more in today’s used tractor market. Not bad for a five-decade-old piece of equipment that had a list price of just a little over $14,200!
“Our market timing couldn’t have been better… and we couldn’t have been luckier,” Gause concluded. “We hit the market during one of the best times in agriculture,”
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere.