Attachments and upgrades trending for spring planting

It won’t be long now. The big tractors will roar to life and acre-eating planters will begin to roll across the Corn Belt.
By this time, you’ve likely wrapped up all your pre-season planter inspection and maintenance work. Now, here are just a few trending attachment and performance upgrades you might want to consider. They just might help give that elite 400-buck-a-bag corn hybrid a greater chance to live up to its full yield potential.
Replacing the standard rubber closing wheels and going with one of the new spike wheel systems is one of the hottest trends, according to Brad Niensteadt, senior product specialist at Kinze Manufacturing.
“A lot of guys are upgrading to spike-type closing wheels. They have really proven to increase yields in a wide range of conditions,” says Niensteadt. “And with their low cost they can easily pay off in just the first couple hundred acres.”
Andy Draughan, a member of the marketing team at Yetter Farm Equipment, agrees.
“Many growers are replacing their rubber press wheels and turning to spike-type closing wheels. Our Twister poly closing wheel seems to be the hot product right now,” Draughan says.
Draughan says the spike-tooth design does a more effective job of crumbling the sidewall, reducing sidewall compaction and providing for more complete closure of the furrow.
The result is better seed-to-soil contact, improved germination, even emergence and better stands resulting in higher yields, says Draughan. And numerous field trials performed by Beck’s have shown that spike-type closing systems can increase corn yields by an average of 6.4 bu./acre, according to Draughan.
With today’s heavier residue levels and higher planting speeds, there’s been a surge in demand for more rugged row cleaners, according to Tom Patterson, vice president of sales for Martin Industries.
“We’ve seen a much greater take-rate on our ACCR series row-cleaners. The compact, heavy-duty cast design along with parallel linkage is much more capable of handling the impact of today’s higher planter speeds,” Patterson says.
Patterson has also seen a boost in demand for the company’s Smart Clean system — a bi-directional air pressure system that lets operators adjust the amount of row-cleaner down-pressure on-the-go from the tractor cab.
Kinze product specialist Niensteadt is also seeing a rapid adoption of electric-drive meters.
“Electric-drive configurations have really taken off. Along with improved seed spacing, it also eliminates all the maintenance needs of the traditional mechanical-drive meters,” Niensteadt says.
For Kelly Garrett, Arion, Iowa, producer, the key to higher yields starts with electric metering and hydraulic down-pressure systems — which were central to the recent rebuild of their 2005 John Deere 1790 CSS 24-row machine.
Garrett is no stranger to pushing yield boundaries. He was a national winner in the 2021 NCGA corn yield contest with a jaw-dropping 387.93 bu./acre yield in the no-till irrigated category.
“The No. 1 thing we did was to add electric meters and Delta Force hydraulic down-pressure control from Precision Planting,” Garrett says. “Those two upgrades gave us more uniform seed spacing and more consistent depth control. The hydraulic down force makes as many as eight adjustments per second — from 300 pounds to no pressure at all — putting seed at just the right depth regardless of soil composition and terrain.”
Citing 5 years of on-farm field trials, Garrett claims the down-force system alone has meant a 9.5 bu./acre yield boost.
Garrett has also swapped out the original rubber gauge wheels with narrower spoke-type gauge wheels, which fit better within the bare soil path created by the residue sweeps, boosting depth control accuracy and potential residue hair-pinning.
With sky-high fertilizer costs, more growers are also looking to upgrade their liquid application systems.
“There’s been a large request from farmer focus groups for additional options for applying liquid fertilizer, along with more flexibility to apply nitrogen and nutrients,” according to Niensteadt.
Garrett has also been keen to improve fertilizer and nutrient placement accuracy, which is why he has installed Precision Planting’s FurrowJet system on his machines. He says FurrowJet firms the seed in the trench while placing bands of fertilizer on and near the seed, so early roots can access essential nutrients at germination and earliest stages of plant development.
Along with FurrowJet, Garrett has also added The Closer, an innovative 2x2 fertilizer and closing wheel system from Integrated Ag Solutions, an Arion, Iowa, crop consultant firm and attachment maker. This inexpensive system has had a measurable impact on Garrett’s operation, with field tests showing a generous 16-bu./acre gain on his dryland acres. With that kind of yield bump, and with $5 corn, the combo fertilizer/closing system offers a speedy payback.
Lastly, growers are planting more cover crops than ever before. As a result, Niensteadt says he’s seen an uptick in sales of the Kinze wheat disc, a smaller cell option which allows growers to plant a wide range of cover crops, including rye, oats, triticale, winter peas, clover, canola and turnips. The wheat disc is available for both Kinze vacuum and brush-type meters.
The handful of attachments we’ve covered here are just the tip of the iceberg of the hundreds and hundreds of options and attachments available — seed firmers, residue managers, seed drops, metering options, fertilizer systems. The list goes on and on.
And while attachments might not capture the headlines like an autonomous tractor, choosing the right mix of upgrades for your planter can mean the difference between a simply good stand or truly great stand.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.