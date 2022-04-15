Rural deaths attributed to despair increasing

The U.S. Academy of Sciences released a report on Feb. 2 which indicated that mortality for U.S. adults is “steepest for white adults in rural areas who tend to be the least educated and have the lowest income, dramatically reversing the centuries-old pattern of lower mortality in the countryside and higher mortality in cities.”
The report, written by Peter Sterling and Michael Platt and which appeared in the Journal of the American Medical Association, said, “The rise is largely attributable to deaths of despair (suicide and poisoning by alcohol and drugs) with strong contributions from the cardiovascular effect of rising obesity.”
The NAS report stated that U.S. mortality rates are higher than a 16-nation control group (Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK). The high mortality rate in the U.S. has been evident at all ages from birth to 80 years for a half century, but since 2000 the U.S. mortality rate has increased significantly.
People are also reading…
The NAS report said rising mortality contributors also include deaths from diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other health compromises as well as heightened rates of violence, including shootings.
Drug-related fatalities, the authors said, include poisoning by opiates, cocaine, amphetamines, alcohol, and tobacco.
The pattern of deaths traditionally was much higher among Black people in the U.S., but mortality among Black Americans has declined during recent years and is approaching the mortality rates of white Americans, which are increasing lately. The mortality rate of Hispanic individuals is lowest of all the racial and ethnic groups and is declining further.
The report observes that although people are living longer these days, the U.S. rank among the 16-nation group is declining.
Do other evaluations corroborate the NAS conclusions? Do the NAS conclusions have implications for people engaged in agriculture?
Suicide was ranked as the 10th leading cause of death in America in 2019. Despite the COVID outbreak, suicide has declined for two successive years, according to another report in the Journal of the American Medical Association, this one on April 13, 2021.
The recent decline of suicides is for the U.S. as a whole. There are indications that suicide also declined recently among farm owners and operators, as I reported in a May 2021 article in this publication, but suicide remains highest among farm workers and low income rural residents, says the CDC.
Deaths due to opioids rose from 48,802 in 2018 to 68,630 through 2020, according to a January 2022 report by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Deaths by suicide and drug poisoning are more common among economically distressed persons than among persons who are not economically challenged.
For several decades the U.S. Census has consistently indicated that rural areas in America contain a higher proportion of impoverished residents than non-rural areas. Generally, wages are lower for working rural persons in the countryside and towns than for suburban and urban residents who work.
However, well-educated rural residents, professionals and skilled workers, including farm owners and operators, experience lifestyles on par with those of their similarly educated metropolitan residents, which may explain their lower rates of suicide and substance misuse than farm workers and low-paid laborers in agriculture, rural industries and rural services.
Lesser-educated persons, whether living in rural or metropolitan areas, are more likely to experience economic insufficiency and accompanying lifestyles that contribute to what the NAS report describes as despair. Moreover, low income people are likely to consume diets that contain high amounts of sugar and other carbohydrates that contribute to obesity and cardiovascular disease.
Most impoverished persons don’t choose their lifestyles and they don’t seek government assistance fraudulently. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits fraud was estimated to occur among 1.6 to 4% of the recipients, according to the USDA in 2013. Most of the fraud was conducted by organized crime rings.
Moreover, the number of U.S. residents who relied on unemployment, rent, or food assistance programs during the early part of the COVID era has been decreasing rapidly during 2021 and early 2022.
In summary, poverty and low education are positively — and conclusively — correlated with the self-destructive behaviors of suicide, drug poisonings and consumption of unhealthy foods. Poor and lesser-educated white rural residents are at the highest risk for shorter lifespans.
These conclusions are offset by the fact that many Americans are leaving metropolitan areas to live in rural areas. They are seeking less pressured and more self-sufficient lifestyles. They can help to improve the overall well-being in rural areas.
Dr. Mike Rosmann can be contacted at mike@agbehavioral health.com.