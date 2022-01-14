Decide what is ‘fair’ and divide it ‘equally’

Everyone in agriculture knows about “fair” and “equal.” These are two simple words heard at each conference, planning meeting and family discussion about farm transition.
These two words may seem similar, but can be worlds apart when dividing a farm estate.
Webster tells us that “equal” is being the same in quantity, size, degree or value, but “fair” is characterized by honesty and justice, free from self-interest or favoritism without cheating or trying to achieve unjust advantage.
School psychologist Ashley Trippel has made a living telling schools that, “Equal means the same. I will not treat you exactly the same way. Being fair means that I will give each student what he or she needs to be successful. What you need and what someone else needs may be very different. I will always try to be fair, but this means things will not always feel equal.”
The old timers would say that “fair” is that place you go for cotton candy and horse manure.
In a recent episode of the wildly popular TV series Yellowstone, even the main character John Dutton jumped into the debate, saying, “Fair means that one side got exactly what they wanted in a way that the other side can’t complain about.” He then finished with, “There is no such thing as fair.”
As consultants, we believe that “fairness is in the eye of the beholder.”
What do you think the difference is between “fair” and “equal” regarding your farm transition planning? Have you ever discussed your views with the people who may fight to the death defending their view without understanding the opinion of the owner of the asset being fought over?
Today’s call
This issue surfaced today on a Zoom conference with a family farm and their accountant and attorney.
The family decided to leave their land in a Family Partnership with rules for the future. These rules are “tie-breakers” in the event that future owners (three children and someday hopefully five grandchildren) do not agree.
They want central management so that one person is responsible for collecting rent from those who are actively farming the land, paying property taxes and expenses and distributing the net income to all owners.
They agreed that family members should have the first option to rent and own the land, and it should take a super-majority vote to sell land outside the family or to disband the partnership’s purpose.
They decided that affordability and cash flow should break all ties when negotiating price and payment terms in the future for their heirs.
They established that “fair” for a future buy-out would warrant a 35% discount when appraising a partnership due to a lack of marketability and minority ownership interest. At $12,000/acre land appraisal, a 35% discount reduces the purchase price of the Family Partnership units to the equivalent of $7,800/acre. At 4% interest, a bank loan over 20 years would yield a payment of $567/acre.
This is where the discussion always gets interesting. On one hand, how can the buyer afford a payment of $567/acre when even in the best years, we may have $300-$400/acre available for land acquisition?
On the other hand, how can agriculture be so far upside down that with a 35% discount and inheriting one-third of the asset, a buy-out of the other heirs with a 20-year bank loan will still not cash flow?
The conundrum
For years, we have preached the importance of raising farm business decisions to a conscious level. Most families who fail in the farm business do not do so because of poor farming decisions. It is more likely due to poor business decisions.
A 200-bushel corn yield with $5 cash corn would produce $1,000/acre of gross revenue in 2021. Average input costs for corn in 2021 at $700/acre would leave $300/acre for land costs and labor.
What happens when inputs increase $200/acre (as they likely will) in 2022? With $300 land acquisition costs, is it possible to lose money in 2022 with $1,000/acre gross revenue?
Included is a table that you can use to quantify the cash flow required for a 20-year loan given an interest rate (ranging from 2-10% on the left side of the table) and an amount borrowed per acre (ranging from $1,000-10,000 on the top of the table).
The green section of the table shows annual payments per acre for the combination of interest rates and land acquisition amounts that would require a payment of less than $200 per acre.
The combination of interest rates and purchase price in the white section would require an annual payment per acre between $200 and $400.
The gray section would require a cash flow for land payments of $400 per acre or more. This is the uncomfortable zone.
The conundrum is even with low interest rates, the ability to acquire land (or re-acquire it from family members) requires subsidization that few farm heirs have (or may not be willing to leverage their entire future on).
Assess your options
With 34% of farmland in the Midwest being owned by those age 75 years or older, the substantial distribution of farm estates in the next 10 years makes it extremely important to put a pencil to your current circumstance and identify the consequences of being on the wrong side of negative risk.
If you do not think your transition number is “fair” to either your farm or non-farm heirs, you still have an opportunity to modify your current plan.
The reality is that it is nearly impossible for an heir to buy out the assets (equipment, livestock, buildings/structures and real estate) that took a lifetime to accumulate in a short period after death.
My hope is that each of you has a conscious awareness of the ability to cash flow your farm continuation number in the current economic environment. Only you (and maybe your banker) can decide how much you are willing to subsidize for land acquisition payments. Only you should decide what is “fair” and how to divide it “equally.”
